Pereyra has red card against Tranmere rescinded

Watford forward Roberto Pereyra has had his red card from Saturday’s FA Cup third-round draw with Tranmere rescinded on appeal, the Football Association has confirmed.

The Argentina international was sent off in the closing stages of a thrilling 3-3 draw which saw the Hornets let a three-goal lead slip as their Sky Bet League One opponents rallied to earn a replay.

Pereyra, who scored Watford’s third goal before being dismissed for a foul on Kieron Morris, will now be available to play in the game at Prenton Park – with the winners going on to face either Wolves or Manchester United.

“Roberto Pereyra’s three-match suspension has been removed with immediate effect following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” a tweet on the FA Spokesperson account confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Watford FC midfielder was dismissed for violent conduct during the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Tranmere Rovers FC on Saturday [04/01/20].”