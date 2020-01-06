Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
There was plenty for the sporting world to celebrate in the first weekend of the new decade.
Liverpool won their FA Cup derby with Everton in the headline result of this weekend’s sporting action.
The competition also witnessed the first use of the VAR pitchside monitor in English football.
England held the upper hand in the second Test with South Africa while the NFL play-offs brought a rare first-round exit for the New England Patriots.
Here, the PA news agency reviews the weekend in pictures.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.