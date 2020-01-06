The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool won their FA Cup derby with Everton in the headline result of this weekend’s sporting action.

The competition also witnessed the first use of the VAR pitchside monitor in English football.

England held the upper hand in the second Test with South Africa while the NFL play-offs brought a rare first-round exit for the New England Patriots.

Here, the PA news agency reviews the weekend in pictures.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is beaten by Curtis Jones’ shot in Liverpool’s 1-0 FA Cup win (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aaron Wilbraham celebrates his equaliser for Rochdale against Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

Referee Michael Oliver checks the VAR pitchside monitor before sending off Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic against Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Norwich’s Adam Idah completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot against Preston (Dave Thompson/PA)

James Anderson, centre, celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s Aiden Markram on the way to his record 28th five-wicket haul for England (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Dom Sibley’s drive beats diving bowler Keshav Maharaj during the opener’s Test-best score (Halden Krog/AP)

Tom Brady shows his dejection during the New England Patriots’ NFL play-off loss to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Brady’s future in New England is the subject of speculation (Charles Krupa/AP)

Kim Little, left, celebrates with Jordan Nobbs after putting Arsenal 1-0 up against Birmingham in the Women’s Super League. Nobbs also scored in a 2-0 win (Simon Cooper/PA)

Erin Cuthbert, left, celebrates with fellow goalscorer Bethany England during Chelsea’s 3-1 WSL win over Reading (Tess Derry/PA)