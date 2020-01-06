Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘committed’ to Arsenal and rubbishes exit rumours

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has accused the media of “making up stories” linking him with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of recent speculation with claims he is unhappy in north London as the Gunners toil in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has hit 56 goals in 89 Arsenal appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2017 but his future has been thrown into doubt following the club’s poor start to the campaign.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form has remained constant despite Arsenal’s struggles (Adam Davy/PA)

But, writing in his programme notes ahead of Monday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Leeds, the Gabon striker insisted he was staying put.

“I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media,” he wrote.

“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Granit Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last year (Nigel French/PA)

Aubameyang was originally named as Arsenal’s vice-captain in the summer after former head coach Unai Emery held a vote among his squad to appoint a new skipper.

He was then handed the armband when Granit Xhaka was stripped of the role for telling supporters to “f**k off” as he was jeered off during a home draw with Crystal Palace in October.

Aubameyang has since kept the captain’s duty following the appointment of new head coach Mikel Arteta.