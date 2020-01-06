Menu

Clippers make franchise history to overcome Knicks

The Clippers had three players score 30 points or more.

Montrezl Harrell scores for the Los Angeles Clippers against the New York Knicks

The Los Angeles Clippers set a new franchise record as they disposed of a valiant New York Knicks outfit 135-132 on Sunday.

The Clippers had three players (Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams) score at least 30 points in a game for the first time in franchise history, bouncing back strongly from a 26-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marcus Morris did his best to get the Knicks over the line, finishing with a game-high 38 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers also had a fight on their hands against the Detroit Pistons.

A LeBron James triple-double ultimately proved the difference as the Lakers claimed a 106-99 win.

A season-high 29 points from Goran Dragic propelled the Miami Heat to a 122-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard finished with a game-high 34 points for Portland in the 11-point loss.

In the day’s other games, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 40-point effort from Devin Booker to down the Phoenix Suns 121-114 and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-103.

