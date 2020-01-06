Advertising
Clippers make franchise history to overcome Knicks
The Clippers had three players score 30 points or more.
The Los Angeles Clippers set a new franchise record as they disposed of a valiant New York Knicks outfit 135-132 on Sunday.
The Clippers had three players (Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams) score at least 30 points in a game for the first time in franchise history, bouncing back strongly from a 26-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Marcus Morris did his best to get the Knicks over the line, finishing with a game-high 38 points.
The Los Angeles Lakers also had a fight on their hands against the Detroit Pistons.
A LeBron James triple-double ultimately proved the difference as the Lakers claimed a 106-99 win.
A season-high 29 points from Goran Dragic propelled the Miami Heat to a 122-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Damian Lillard finished with a game-high 34 points for Portland in the 11-point loss.
In the day’s other games, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 40-point effort from Devin Booker to down the Phoenix Suns 121-114 and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-103.
