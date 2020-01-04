England bowled out for 269 by South Africa

England were bowled out for 269 on the second morning of the New Year Test against South Africa, adding seven runs before last man James Anderson was dismissed.

The Proteas needed less than three overs to draw an end to the first innings, Anderson pushing Kagiso Rabada to slip after being handed the strike by Ollie Pope.

Pope finished 61 not out from 144 deliveries, top-scoring on his return to the team after illness.