Dani Carvajal hails performance of Thibaut Courtois in Real Madrid victory

Dani Carvajal hailed the performance of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in Real Madrid’s 3-0 LaLiga victory at neighbours Getafe.

The Belgian made a string of fine saves in the first half, denying Mauro Arambarri, Faycal Fajr and Leandro Cabrera, to record his ninth clean sheet in his last 12 games for the club.

Courtois was the subject of intense criticism for his performances early in his Madrid career, having joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, but has turned his form around this season.

“He kept us in the match with his two or three great saves,” Carvajal told Marca.

“Nobody doubted his potential, not even himself. He is a great goalkeeper and I’m sure he’ll win us many more points.”

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas also felt Courtois was the difference between the two sides.

“I think Courtois has been the best of the opposing team. The result seems excessive to me and I think we deserve more,” he said.

Advertising

Ten minutes after Courtois parried out Arambarri’s explosive volley from the edge of the area, Madrid were in front.

Goalkeeper David Soria, under pressure from Raphael Varane, failed to punch Ferland Mendy’s cross clear as the ball ricocheted off his arm and into the empty net.

Varane headed a second in the early stages of the second half before Luka Modric struck at the death to extend Madrid’s unbeaten league streak to 10 matches.

Advertising

“It was an important win,” Carvajal added.

“We had been playing well recently, but had only taken three points out of nine and you need to win three points each time to fight for the title.

?? @DaniCarvajal92: "We're very happy with the victory. It was a really difficult match against tough opponents. Now we'll look ahead to the Spanish Super Cup and we'll try and bring the title back home." #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/r9wPDgogRt — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) January 4, 2020

“It was a great effort from the team and we deserved the win.”

Madrid now turn their focus to Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia in Saudi Arabia, with the final to be played on Sunday.

“We’re very happy with the victory,’ Caravajal said on Madrid’s Twitter.

“It was a really difficult match against tough opponents. Now we’ll look ahead to the Spanish Super Cup and we’ll try and bring the title back home.”