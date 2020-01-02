Bucks survive scare against Timberwolves

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated as the Milwaukee Bucks desperately hung on to avoid an upset against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Antetokounmpo scoring 32 points and making 17 rebounds, the Bucks won 106-104 against the visiting Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves fought hard from six points down at the end of the third quarter to narrow the deficit.

A three-pointer from Antetokounmpo made it 106-100 with 1:51 left, but while Minnesota rallied again they narrowly missed out.

Shabazz Napier led the visitors with 22 points, while the Bucks’ second-highest scorer was Khris Middleton with 13.

Mitchell Robinson made every one of his 11 shots for 22 points and Julius Randle got 22 points and 13 rebounds as the New York Knicks celebrated a rare and emphatic win, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-93.

Former Knicks man Carmelo Anthony’s return went sour as the Knicks won for a season-high third straight time.

Anthony scored 26 points and was cheered before and during the game at the arena where he played for six-and-a-half seasons. But he was on the bench at the start of the Knicks’ 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter that broke open the game.

FLYING FRENCH PRINCE ✈️ pic.twitter.com/UYNhf9jU4I — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 2, 2020

In Washington, DJ Augustin scored a season-high 25 points and Nikola Vucevic made 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Orlando Magic won away to the Wizards, 122-101.

The Magic entered the game with the NBA’s worst offence, but after holding a slender 62-58 lead at half-time they pulled away late on with a 28-18 last quarter.

The win for the east’s eighth-placed team over the 13th-placed Wizards came despite the Magic losing forward Jonathan Isaac with a knee injury early in the first quarter.

Bradley Beal had 27 for the Wizards.

In Wednesday’s other game, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 117-107.