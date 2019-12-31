Menu

Advertising

Sport 2010-2019: A look back at some of the best photographs of the decade

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

Here is the PA news agency’s selection of the pictures of the decade.

Jessica Ennis celebrates after the Women's Heptathlon 200m at London 2012

A cut above

Horse Racing – United Racing Media Day – Oaksey House
Jockey Tony McCoy with Barbers Shop on the gallops at Severn Barrow, during a United Racing Media Day at Oaksey House, Lambourn in October 2010 (David Davies/PA)

Swanning around

Graeme Swann leads England's cricket team in performing the 'sprinkler' dance after retaining the Ashes in December 2010. The tourists won the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground by an innings and 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead and keep their hands on the urn, before sealing a 3-1 success in Sydney in early 2011
Graeme Swann leads England’s cricket team in performing the ‘sprinkler’ dance after retaining the Ashes in December 2010. The tourists won the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground by an innings and 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead and keep their hands on the urn, before sealing a 3-1 success in Sydney in early 2011 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Wayne’s worldie

Wayne Rooney's stunning bicycle kick settled the Manchester derby in February 2011. Rooney left Old Trafford in 2017 having scored a record 253 Manchester United goals and also ended the decade as England's top scorer after striking 53 times in 120 international appearances
Wayne Rooney’s stunning bicycle kick settled the Manchester derby in February 2011. Rooney left Old Trafford in 2017 having scored a record 253 Manchester United goals and also ended the decade as England’s top scorer after notching 53 times in 120 international appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pitch perfect

Sunshine streams through the roof of the Milburn Stand at St James' Park during Newcastle's Premier League clash with Stoke, creating a striking pattern on the pitch. Magpies midfielder Yohan Cabaye lit up the match in April 2012, scoring twice in a 3-0 home win
Sunshine streams through the roof of the Milburn Stand at St James’ Park during Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Stoke, creating a striking pattern on the pitch. Magpies midfielder Yohan Cabaye lit up the match in April 2012, scoring twice in a 3-0 home win (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Advertising

Sky’s the limit

Bradley Wiggins wears the yellow jersey on the penultimate stage of the 2012 Tour de France in Paris. Team Sky rider Wiggins became the first Briton to win the event, finishing first - ahead of team-mate Chris Froome - in a time of 87 hours, 34 minutes and 47 seconds. By the end of a dominant British decade, Froome had won the event four times, while Welshman Geraint Thomas triumphed in 2018
Bradley Wiggins wears the yellow jersey on the penultimate stage of the 2012 Tour de France. Team Sky rider Wiggins became the first Briton to win the event, finishing first – ahead of team-mate Chris Froome – in a time of 87 hours, 34 minutes and 47 seconds. By the end of a dominant British decade, Froome had won the event four times, while Welshman Geraint Thomas triumphed in 2018 (PA Wire)

Taken for a ride

Great Britain's Mary King rides Imperial Cavalier on the cross country course in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympics. King, alongside Nicola Wilson, Zara Phillips, Kristina Cook and William Fox-Pitt, won silver in the team eventing
Great Britain’s Mary King rides Imperial Cavalier on the cross country course in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympics. King, alongside Nicola Wilson, Zara Phillips, Kristina Cook and William Fox-Pitt, won silver in the team eventing (David Davies/PA)

Advertising

Historic win for Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins produced a dominant performance in the London 2012 44km time trial to secure a sensational gold and claim a British record seventh Olympic medal. The 32-year-old became the first man to win the Tour de France and Olympic gold in the same year after an imperious performance at Hampton Court
Bradley Wiggins produced a dominant performance in the London 2012 44km time trial to secure a sensational gold and claim a British record seventh Olympic medal. The 32-year-old became the first man to win the Tour de France and Olympic gold in the same year after an imperious performance at Hampton Court (Adam Davy/PA)

Simply the Jess-t

Jessica Ennis celebrates a 200m personal best en route to winning heptathlon gold at London 2012. Ennis finished the race joint first with Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in a time of 22.83. The 26-year-old's final points total of 6,955 – a British record - was a huge 306 ahead of Germany's Lilli Schwarzkopf
Jessica Ennis celebrates a 200m personal best en route to winning heptathlon gold at London 2012. Ennis finished the race joint first with Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in a time of 22.83. The 26-year-old’s final points total of 6,955 – a British record – was a huge 306 ahead of Germany’s Lilli Schwarzkopf (Martin Rickett/PA)

Magic Mo-ment on Super Saturday

On a day dubbed 'Super Saturday' Mo Farah powers to victory in the 10,000m at London 2012. Within the same hour, Jessica Ennis and Greg Rutherford won in the heptathlon and long jump respectively, with Team GB claiming six golds over the course of the day. Farah followed up his success a week later by claiming gold in the 5,000m
On a day dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ Mo Farah powers to victory in the 10,000m at London 2012. Within the same hour, Jessica Ennis and Greg Rutherford won in the heptathlon and long jump respectively, with Team GB claiming six golds over the course of the day. Farah followed up his success a week later by claiming gold in the 5,000m (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lightning Bolt

Usain Bolt celebrates after defending his men's 100m title in stunning style at London 2012, winning the final in an Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds. Seven of the eight finalists ran under 10 seconds in what was the fastest Olympic 100m final, with Jamaican Bolt clocking the second quickest time in history in front of an 80,000 capacity crowd
Usain Bolt celebrates after defending his men’s 100m title in stunning style at London 2012, winning the final in an Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds. Seven of the eight finalists ran under 10 seconds in what was the fastest Olympic 100m final, with Jamaican Bolt clocking the second quickest time in history in front of an 80,000 capacity crowd (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marathon, not a sprint

Great Britain's paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead waves to crowds during the 2013 London Marathon. Whitehead, who set a new world record when winning gold in the 200m in the T42 category at London 2012 the previous year
Great Britain’s paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead waves to crowds during the 2013 London Marathon. Whitehead set a new world record when winning gold in the 200m in the T42 category at London 2012 the previous year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fergie time ends

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates in April 2013 after a Robin Van Persie hat-trick earned a 3-0 win over Aston Villa to secure his 13th and final title as Manchester United manager. Ferguson, then aged 71, retired at the end of the 2012-13 season having won 38 trophies during his 26 years at the club
Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates in April 2013 after a Robin Van Persie hat-trick earned a 3-0 win over Aston Villa to secure his 13th and final title as Manchester United manager. Ferguson, then aged 71, retired at the end of the 2012-13 season having won 38 trophies during his 26 years at the club (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

By George! 

George North carries Israel Falaou on his shoulder after picking him up in a tackle during the British and Irish Lions 2013 tour of Australia. Warren Gatland's team lost 16-15 at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne but won the Test series 2-1
George North carries Israel Folau on his shoulder after picking him up in a tackle during the British and Irish Lions 2013 tour of Australia. Warren Gatland’s team lost 16-15 at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne but won the Test series 2-1 (David Davies/PA)

Milestone moment for Murray

Andy Murray cradles the Wimbledon trophy following a historic Centre Court win in 2013. The 26-year-old Scot became Britain's first Wimbledon men’s singles champion since Fred Perry in 1936 when he defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4. Murray again won the tournament in 2016
Andy Murray cradles the Wimbledon trophy following a historic Centre Court win in 2013. The 26-year-old Scot became Britain’s first Wimbledon men’s singles champion since Fred Perry in 1936 when he defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4. Murray again won the tournament in 2016 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Bit of a blur

Fans sit on a wall to watch during practice day for the 2013 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Britain's Lewis Hamilton recorded the fastest lap of the race but failed to finish on the podium, with Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel beating Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and team-mate Mark Webber to first place
Fans sit on a wall to watch during practice day for the 2013 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Britain’s Lewis Hamilton recorded the fastest lap of the race but failed to finish on the podium, with Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel beating Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso and team-mate Mark Webber to first place (David Davies/PA)

Ski you later

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Dario Cologna during his victory in the men's 30km skiathlon at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The 27-year-old Swiss athlete, who also won the 15km individual event in Russia, was in second place as the field passed the Olympic rings
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Dario Cologna during his victory in the men’s 30km skiathlon at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The 27-year-old Swiss athlete, who also won the 15km individual event in Russia, was in second place as the field passed the Olympic rings (David Davies/PA)

Royal disappointment

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for day four of Royal Ascot in June 2014. Favourite Leading Light, ridden by jockey Joseph O'Brien, had the previous day denied the Queen a second straight triumph in the Ascot Gold Cup by beating her horse Estimate in a thrilling finish
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for day four of Royal Ascot in June 2014. Favourite Leading Light, ridden by jockey Joseph O’Brien, had the previous day denied the Queen a second straight triumph in the Ascot Gold Cup by beating her horse Estimate in a thrilling finish (David Davies/PA)

Soccer at sunset

Children play football on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro during the 2014 World Cup. Hosts Brazil would suffer a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to eventual winners Germany, while winless England failed to progress from the group stage of the tournament under Roy Hodgson
Children play football on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro during the 2014 World Cup. Hosts Brazil would suffer a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to eventual winners Germany, while winless England failed to progress from the group stage of the tournament under Roy Hodgson (Mike Egerton/PA)

Spotlight on Yorkshire

Crowds line the streets of Haworth, West Yorkshire to cheer on the Tour de France peloton during its route from York to Sheffield. Yorkshire hosted the opening two stages of the annual race in 2014, which was won by Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali
Crowds line the streets of Haworth, West Yorkshire to cheer on the Tour de France peloton during its route from York to Sheffield. Yorkshire hosted the opening two stages of the annual race in 2014, which was won by Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali (Martin Rickett/PA)

Life’s a beach 

Runners and riders reflect in the water while competing in the Barry Matthews Appreciation Society Handicap during the 2014 Laytown Races held in County Meath Ireland. The historic race meeting, which takes place on a beach, was first held in 1868
Runners and riders reflect in the water while competing in the Barry Matthews Appreciation Society Handicap during the 2014 Laytown Races held in County Meath Ireland. The historic race meeting, which takes place on a beach, was first held in 1868 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gleneagles glory

Europe's Graeme McDowell roars with delight after winning his singles match on day three of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in September 2014. The hosts retained the trophy, defeating the United States by 16½ points to 11½, for their third consecutive win
Europe’s Graeme McDowell roars with delight after winning his singles match on day three of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in September 2014. The hosts retained the trophy, defeating the United States by 16½ points to 11½, for their third consecutive win (David Davies/PA)

The real McCoy 

Tony McCoy enters the parade ring aboard Carlingford Lough after winning the Hennessy Gold Cup at Leopardstown. The 2010 BBC Sports Personality of the Year retired later in 2015 having been champion jockey a record 20 consecutive times
Tony McCoy enters the parade ring aboard Carlingford Lough after winning the Hennessy Gold Cup at Leopardstown. The 2010 BBC Sports Personality of the Year retired later in 2015 having been champion jockey a record 20 consecutive times (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dettori jumps for joy

Frankie Dettori leaps from Golden Horn in the winner's enclosure after victory in the 2015 Derby at Epsom. His 20th Derby ride brought a second victory in the race for Italian-born rider Dettori, who triumphed for the first time at the 15th attempt on Authorized in 2007
Frankie Dettori leaps from Golden Horn in the winner’s enclosure after victory in the 2015 Derby at Epsom. His 20th Derby ride brought a second victory in the race for Italian-born rider Dettori, who triumphed for the first time at the 15th attempt on Authorized in 2007 (John Walton/PA)

Flying the flag for Ferrari 

A young Ferrari fan watches the action during the 2015 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The Italian team were unable to claim victory on home soil as eventual world champion Lewis Hamilton, racing for Mercedes, took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel
A young Ferrari fan watches the action during the 2015 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The Italian team were unable to claim victory on home soil as eventual world champion Lewis Hamilton, racing for Mercedes, took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel (David Davies/PA)

Not so Steady Eddie

Jockey David Noonan falls from Steady Eddie. The dramatic tumble came at the first fence in the betdaq.com 25 Free Bet Maiden Hurdle during the BETDAQ Festive Jumpers Raceday at Doncaster
Jockey David Noonan falls from Steady Eddie. The dramatic tumble, in December 2015, came at the first fence in the betdaq.com 25 Free Bet Maiden Hurdle during the BETDAQ Festive Jumpers Raceday at Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)

Powerful punch 

Josh Warrington lands a heavy blow on Hisashi Amagasa in April 2016. Englishman Warrington retained his WBC International featherweight title with victory over the Japanese fighter in Leeds. after being awarded a unanimous points decision
Josh Warrington lands a heavy blow on Hisashi Amagasa in April 2016. Englishman Warrington retained his WBC International featherweight title with victory over the Japanese fighter in Leeds after being awarded a unanimous points decision (Simon Cooper/PA)

Cunning Foxes

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, centre, clutches the Premier League trophy during an open top bus parade at the end of a fairytale 2015-16 season. The Foxes, who were almost relegated the previous year, defied odds of 5,000/1 to be crowned champions in one of the most remarkable and unlikely triumphs in the history of team sport
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, centre, clutches the Premier League trophy during an open top bus parade at the end of a fairytale 2015-16 season. The Foxes, who were almost relegated the previous year, defied odds of 5,000/1 to be crowned champions in one of the most remarkable and unlikely triumphs in the history of team sport (Tim Goode/PA)

Focus on Federer 

Roger Federer bursts into action during his fourth-round match against Steve Johnson at Wimbledon in 2016. Milos Raonic beat Federer in the semi-finals before losing the final to Britain's Andy Murray. Swiss player Federer would win a record eighth men's singles title at the All England Club the following year
Roger Federer bursts into action during his fourth-round match against Steve Johnson at Wimbledon in 2016. Milos Raonic beat Federer in the semi-finals before losing the final to Britain’s Andy Murray. Swiss player Federer would win a record eighth men’s singles title at the All England Club the following year (Adam Davy/PA)

Triumphant wave from Williams

World number one Serena Williams celebrates winning a seventh Wimbledon and 22nd Grand Slam title. The American beat Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 on Centre Court in 2016 to equal Steffi Graf's Open era record of major titles. German fourth seed Kerber had beaten Williams in the Australian Open final in January but could not produce another shock
World number one Serena Williams celebrates winning a seventh Wimbledon and 22nd Grand Slam title. The American beat Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 on Centre Court in 2016 to equal Steffi Graf’s Open era record of major titles. German fourth seed Kerber had beaten Williams in the Australian Open final in January but could not produce another shock (John Walton/PA)

Silverstone success

Lewis Hamilton enjoys a celebratory crowd surf following his victory at the 2016 British Grand Prix. By the end of the decade, Hamilton had put his name alongside Formula One’s immortals after driving to a record sixth Silverstone win, surpassing Jim Clark and Alain Prost as the king of the British race
Lewis Hamilton enjoys a celebratory crowd surf following his victory at the 2016 British Grand Prix. By the end of the decade, Hamilton had put his name alongside Formula One’s immortals after driving to a record sixth Silverstone win, surpassing Jim Clark and Alain Prost as the king of the British race (David Davies/PA)

Brotherly love 

Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee, left, and brother Jonny embrace after winning gold and silver respectively in the men's triathlon at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. In sweltering conditions at Fort Copacabana, Alistair pulled away from his younger sibling about halfway through the 10k run to retain his Olympic title by six seconds
Great Britain’s Alistair Brownlee, left, and brother Jonny embrace after winning gold and silver respectively in the men’s triathlon at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. In sweltering conditions at Fort Copacabana, Alistair pulled away from his younger sibling about halfway through the 10k run to retain his Olympic title by six seconds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jolly hockey sticks 

Hollie Webb jumps for joy after scoring the winning penalty as Great Britain's women claimed a first Olympic hockey gold by beating defending champions Holland at Rio 2016. The final finished 3-3 in normal time, before Britain's goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made a string of remarkable saves in the 2-0 shootout success
Hollie Webb jumps for joy after scoring the winning penalty as Great Britain’s women claimed a first Olympic hockey gold by beating defending champions Holland at Rio 2016. The final finished 3-3 in normal time, before Britain’s goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made a string of remarkable saves in the 2-0 shootout success (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Touchline tickle 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears to tickle the head of Everton boss Ronald Koeman during a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in October 2016. Koeman was sacked by the Toffees a year later, while Guardiola recovered from a trophy-less first season in England by winning successive Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and an FA Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears to tickle the head of Everton boss Ronald Koeman during a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in October 2016. Koeman was sacked by the Toffees a year later, while Guardiola recovered from a trophy-less first season in England by winning successive Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and an FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Heavyweight champion of the world

Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko during their IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight world title bout at Wembley Stadium. Joshua produced the performance of his career in front of 90,000 fans, delivering the clinical blows in the 11th round
Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko during their IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight world title bout at Wembley Stadium. Joshua produced the performance of his career in front of 90,000 fans, delivering the clinical blows in the 11th round (Nick Potts/PA)

Record-breaking Roger 

Roger Federer celebrates a record eighth Wimbledon men's singles title. The 35-year-old beat Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the 2017 final, becoming the oldest man in the Open era to win at the All England Club and surpassing the achievements of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who won their seventh titles in 2000 and 1889 respectively
Roger Federer celebrates a record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title. The 35-year-old beat Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the 2017 final, becoming the oldest man in the Open era to win at the All England Club and surpassing the achievements of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who won their seventh titles in 2000 and 1889 respectively (John Walton/PA)

Head over heels 

South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu takes a dramatic tumble during the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium. Great Britain's Richard Whitehead, right, went on to win the men's 100m T42 first heat during day four of the competition
South Africa’s Ntando Mahlangu takes a dramatic tumble during the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium. Great Britain’s Richard Whitehead, right, went on to win the men’s 100m T42 first heat during day four of the competition (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bowled over

India's dejected players look on as England celebrate winning the women's cricket World Cup in 2017. The hosts completed a stunning fightback to triumph by nine runs. Seamer Anya Shrubsole finished with 6-46 - the best figures in a World Cup final - as India were bowled out for 219 with eight balls unused
India’s dejected players look on as England celebrate winning the women’s cricket World Cup in 2017. The hosts completed a stunning fightback to triumph by nine runs. Seamer Anya Shrubsole finished with 6-46 – the best figures in a World Cup final – as India were bowled out for 219 with eight balls unused (John Walton/PA)

On your bike

Great Britain's Mark Cavendish competes at the Six Day Event at Lee Valley Velopark in London. The British rider won his 40-lap derny heat on day one of the competition
Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish competes at the Six Day Event at Lee Valley Velopark in London. The British rider won his 40-lap derny heat on day one of the competition (John Walton/PA)

Sliding for success

Romania's Valentin Cretu during his second practice run in the luge ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. Austria's David Gleirscher won gold in the men's singles event
Romania’s Valentin Cretu during his second practice run in the luge ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. Austria’s David Gleirscher won gold in the men’s singles event (Mike Egerton/PA)

Soaring into the sky

Alexandra Kustova of Olympic Athletes from Russia soars into the sky at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The participation of Russian athletes overshadowed the build-up and much of the Games themselves, following the Sochi 2014 doping scandal. Those representing Olympic Athletes from Russia had to receive special dispensation to compete
Alexandra Kustova of Olympic Athletes from Russia soars into the sky at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The participation of Russian athletes overshadowed the build-up and much of the Games themselves, following the Sochi 2014 doping scandal. Those representing Olympic Athletes from Russia had to receive special dispensation to compete (David Davies/PA)

In a spin 

Annika Hocke and Ruben Blommaert of Germany compete in the pairs figures skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena during day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Compatriots Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot became Olympic champions after finishing fourth in the short program and setting a record with their score in the free program
Annika Hocke and Ruben Blommaert of Germany compete in the pairs figures skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena during day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Compatriots Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot became Olympic champions after finishing fourth in the short program and setting a record with their score in the free program (David Davies/PA)

Catch me if you can

China’s Hao Zhang and Yu Xiaoyu compete in the free skate section of the pairs figure skating final during the Winter Olympics. The athletic and aesthetic pursuit proved alluring to spectators in Pyeongchang, South Korea
China’s Hao Zhang and Yu Xiaoyu compete in the free skate section of the pairs figure skating final during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The athletic and aesthetic pursuit proved alluring to spectators in Pyeongchang, South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Almost unparalleled 

Nile Wilson competes in the parallel bars in which he won one of five medals at April’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast. Wilson took silver on the apparatus and the rings, plus gold medals in the all-around, horizontal bar and the men’s team gold, to show British men’s gymnastics is not all about Max Whitlock
Nile Wilson competes in the parallel bars in which he won one of five medals at April’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast. Wilson took silver on the apparatus and the rings, plus gold medals in the all-around, horizontal bar and the men’s team gold, to show British men’s gymnastics is not all about Max Whitlock (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hitting hard 

New Zealand's Portia Woodman, left, produces a powerful tackle on South Africa's Chane Stadler during the pool stage of the women's rugby sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. New Zealand won the match 41-0 and went on to beat Australia in the final of the tournament
New Zealand’s Portia Woodman, left, produces a powerful tackle on South Africa’s Chane Stadler during the pool stage of the women’s rugby sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. New Zealand won the match 41-0 and went on to beat Australia in the final of the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fantastic Francesco

Italy’s Francesco Molinari lifts The Open’s Claret Jug after winning at Carnoustie in 2018. Molinari played a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup win later that year, becoming the first player to win five matches. He partnered Tommy Fleetwood in the fourballs and foursomes. He also won the European Tour’s Race to Dubai title
Italy’s Francesco Molinari lifts The Open’s Claret Jug after winning at Carnoustie in 2018. Molinari played a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup win later that year, becoming the first player to win five matches. He partnered Tommy Fleetwood in the fourballs and foursomes. He also won the European Tour’s Race to Dubai title (David Davies/PA)

Adams hangs up gloves 

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams in November announced her retirement from boxing at the age of 37 over fears she could lose her sight. The Briton became the first female Olympic champion when she won gold at London 2012, retaining her flyweight title at Rio 2016. She turned professional in 2017 and is the WBO world flyweight champion
Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams in November announced her retirement from boxing at the age of 37 over fears she could lose her sight. The Briton became the first female Olympic champion when she won gold at London 2012, retaining her flyweight title at Rio 2016. She turned professional in 2017 and is the WBO world flyweight champion (John Walton/PA)

Derby day

Ornate, ridden by jockey Phil Dennis, on the way to winning the Investec Dash Handicap during Derby Day at Epsom. The David Griffiths-trained six-year-old, left, made virtually every yard of the running to claim a surprise victory by a neck
Ornate, ridden by jockey Phil Dennis, on the way to winning the Investec Dash Handicap during Derby Day at Epsom. The David Griffiths-trained six-year-old, left, made virtually every yard of the running to claim a surprise victory by a neck (John Walton/PA)

Golden girls 

World Cup golden ball winner Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with Alex Morgan scoring the opening goal during the women's World Cup final. The United States won the competition for the fourth time following a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon. Veteran winger Rapinoe and Morgan finished the tournament as joint top scorers, alongside England's Ellen White, with six goals each
World Cup golden ball winner Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with Alex Morgan after scoring the opening goal during the women’s World Cup final. The United States won the competition for the fourth time following a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon. Veteran winger Rapinoe and Morgan finished the tournament as joint top scorers, alongside England’s Ellen White, with six goals each (PA Wire)

Champagne Super Over

Jos Buttler, second left, leads the celebrations in July after England won the World Cup by beating New Zealand at Lord's. The hosts won the competition for the first time in a final which will go down as one of the most dramatic ever produced in team sport. With the match tied after 50 overs each, a tense super over also finished level, with Trevor Bayliss' team victorious on the boundary count back rule
Jos Buttler, second left, leads the celebrations in July after England won the World Cup by beating New Zealand at Lord’s. The hosts won the competition for the first time in a final which will go down as one of the most dramatic ever produced in team sport. With the match tied after 50 overs each, a tense Super Over also finished level, with Trevor Bayliss’ team victorious on the boundary count back rule (Nick Potts/PA)

Sensational Stokes

Ben Stokes celebrates after his astonishing 135 not out gave England one of their greatest victories to keep the Ashes series against Australia alive. The hosts surpassed their record Test run chase, reaching a target of 359 at Headingley to level at 1-1 following the third Test
Ben Stokes celebrates after his astonishing 135 not out gave England one of their greatest victories to keep the Ashes series alive. The hosts surpassed their record Test run chase, reaching a target of 359 at Headingley to level at 1-1 following the third Test against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News