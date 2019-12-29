How the players rated as Rangers beat Celtic at Parkhead

Celtic

FRASER FORSTER: The Hoops’ hero at Hampden last time out but he could not rescue Neil Lennon’s team this time. 6

JEREMIE FRIMPONG: Lennon could have done with a few more of his players showing the kind of leadership and courage as the Dutch teenager. 7

CHRISTOPHER JULLIEN: Made a nervy start and never really recovered with stray passes galore. Did win his side a penalty while he saw two headers cleared off the line. 5

KRISTOFFER AJER: Lost track of Nikola Katic as the Rangers defender powered home his header to seal a first Parkhead win since 2010. 5

BOLI BOLINGOLI: Seemed unsure whether to get tight to Aribo or push up to support Mikey Johnston, and Gers were quick to capitalise on his indecision. 5

SCOTT BROWN: Given the run around by Ryan Kent as the Hoops skipper found himself pinned down by the Rangers playmaker’s runs inside. 6

CALLUM McGREGOR: The only Celtic player to get pass marks during an off-colour first half and played a crucial role in the equaliser as his strike ricocheted off Odsonne Edouard. 7

RYAN CHRISTIE: The Scotland attacker’s performance was symptomatic of the hosts’ all-round display. Failed to match the visitors’ intensity levels as he was shrugged off the ball far too often. A penalty miss too made it a miserable day all round. 5

JAMES FORREST: Lennon could have really done with some spark from the winger but it was a tired display from a player who has already amassed 39 appearances this season. 5

ODSONNE EDOUARD: Looked barely interested before he got a huge slice of luck as McGregor’s shot cannoned off his elbow and into the net. 6

MIKEY JOHNSTON: The young winger was given the nod over Olivier Ntcham but did little to justify his selection as his tricks and flicks came to nothing. 5

Substitutes

NIR BITTON (for Johnston, 68): Guilty of gifting away possession as the Hoops looked to build pressure. 3

OLIVIER NTCHAM (for Forrest, 68): Could not change Celtic’s fortunes. 4

LEIGH GRIFFITHS (for Christie, 81): Blazed over with a late free-kick. 3

Rangers

ALLAN McGREGOR: His penalty save could yet turn out to be a decisive point in the season for Steven Gerrard’s team. His save from Bolingoli was just as important. 8

JAMES TAVERNIER: After seven attempts the Rangers captain finally has a win at Celtic Park under his belt. Played his part as he shut down Johnston’s threat. 8

CONNOR GOLDSON: Gerrard needed his centre-back to stand up to Edouard and Goldson did just that, often cutting out the danger before it reached the Frenchman. 7

NIKOLA KATIC: Could have been the villain after his tug on Jullien handed the hosts a penalty but ended up the Rangers hero after thudding home the winner. 8

BORNA BARISIC: Picked out Kent with a terrific cut-back for the Light Blues’ opener then produced another quality corner delivery for compatriot Katic’s goal. 8

STEVEN DAVIS: Back after almost a month out injured but used all his experience to help guide Rangers to victory, especially with two goal-saving clearances on the line. 7

RYAN JACK: Not his usual influence in the first half as he missed a chance to rob Edouard in the lead up to Celtic’s leveller. Came back pumped up for the second half. 6

GLEN KAMARA: Rangers dominated the opening half and the former Dundee midfielder’s role in that was key as he kept possession under pressure while forcing Celtic’s midfield into mistakes. 7

JOE ARIBO: Looked out of his depth during his first two Old Firm appearances but stood up to the test at Parkhead as the Light Blues won the midfield battle. 7

ALFREDO MORELOS: Another red card – this time picking up a second yellow for diving – and another game without breaking his Old Firm drought but his job in occupying Celtic’s centre-halves was so crucial for Gers. 6

RYAN KENT: Has struggled to live up to his £7million price tag but he went some way to repaying that fee with his first-half opener. Refused to give Brown the time or space he usually thrives on. 7

Substitutes

SCOTT ARFIELD (for Kamara, 81): Added legs in the final stages. 4

GEORGE EDMUNDSON (for Davis, 90): On as Gers looked to run down the clock. N/A