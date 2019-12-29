Heat beat Philadelphia in overtime thriller

Miami’s Jimmy Butler made the second of two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Heat a 117-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Saturday.

Butler finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help Miami improve their NBA-best home record to 15-1 and return to second place in the Eastern Conference.

He was fouled by Al Horford as he attempted to make a jump shot for the lead. With the crowd going wild, he missed the first foul shot but then connected on the second.

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris had a chance at a 3-pointer as time expired, but his attempt from the right corner bounced off the rim.

It was Miami’s second straight one-point win, after they beat the Indiana Pacers at home on Friday, and the 76ers’ second successive one-point defeat, after playing Orlando Magic last time out.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks maintained their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference by beating the Magic 111-100.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds, stepping up in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo due to back soreness.

Evan Fournier had 23 points for Orlando, who are 4-12 on the road.

In Portland, the Los Angeles Lakers enhanced their standing at the top of the Western Conference with a 128-120 defeat of the Trail Blazers.

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and LeBron James had 21 points and 16 assists as the Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kuzma highlighted a strong performance by the Lakers’ reserves, who provided 72 bench points. Portland’s bench scored 36 points.

Damian Lillard had a game-high 31 points for Portland, who have lost three on the bounce.

In other games on Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks routed the Golden State Warriors 141-121 on their home court, the Toronto Raptors scored a 113-97 win at the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets won 108-98 at home to the Brooklyn Nets, the Denver Nuggets beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 119-110, and the Bulls downed the Atlanta Hawks 116-81 in Chicago.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 120-98, the New York Knicks won 107-100 at the Washington Wizards, the San Antonio Spurs won 136-109 at home to the Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns triumphed 112-110 at the Sacramento Kings, the Cleveland Cavaliers were 94-88 winners at the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Utah Jazz won away to the LA Clippers, 120-107.