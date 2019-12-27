NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST FOR SPORT

KNIGHTHOODS

Clive LLOYD, CBE, for services to cricket, (Greater Manchester).

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE, DAME (DBE)

Sue CAMPBELL, CBE, Football Association director of women’s football, for services to sport (Leicestershire).

COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE):

Colin GRAVES, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman, for services to cricket (Surrey, Wales).

Eoin MORGAN, England one day international cricket captain, for services to cricket (London).

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Trevor BAYLISS, former England cricket head coach, for services to cricket.

Nicky HENDERSON, five-time British jump racing champion trainer, for services to horse racing (Berkshire).

Jade JONES, double Olympic gold medallist, for services to taekwondo and to sport (Clwyd, Wales).

Catriona MATTHEW, 2019 Solheim Cup European team captain, for services to golf (East Lothian, Scotland).

Rosemary MAYGLOTHLING, for services to rowing and gender equality in sport (Bedfordshire).

Martin McElhatton, for services to disability sport (Bedfordshire).

Paul NICHOLLS, 11-time British jump racing champion trainer, for services to the horse racing industry (Somerset).

Ben STOKES, England all-rounder, for services to cricket (County Durham).

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Jane ALLEN, British Gymnastics chief executive, for services to gymnastics (Shropshire).

Jos BUTTLER, England cricketer, for services to cricket (London).

Loren DYKES, for services to women’s football in Wales (West Glamorgan, Wales).

Serena GUTHRIE, England netball captain, for services to netball (Somerset).

Michele HAMMOND, for services to elite sport (Warwickshire).

Joanne HARTEN, England netball player, for services to netball (Essex).

Aaron HUGHES, Northern Ireland defender, for services to football (Northumberland).

Lizzie JONES, for services to rugby league football and to charity (West Yorkshire).

Alan KNOTT, England wicketkeeper, for services to cricket.

Gabby LOGAN, for services to sports broadcasting and to the promotion of women in sport (Buckinghamshire).

Laura MASSARO, England squash player and three-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, for services to squash (Lancashire).

Barry MIDDLETON, England international, for services to hockey (Buckinghamshire).

Dave MORGAN, Welsh weightlifter with 12 Commonwealth Games medals, for services to weightlifting (Cambridgeshire).

David MUIR, for services to racehorse welfare (Lancashire).

Mike NICHOLAS, Wales Rugby League president, for services to rugby league in Wales (Cheshire, Wales).

Rose REILLY, for services to women’s football (Ayrshire and Arran, Scotland).

Joe ROOT, England cricket Test captain, for services to cricket (South Yorkshire).

Jill SCOTT, Manchester City and England midfielder, for services to women’s football (Cheshire).

Kelly SOTHERTON, double Olympic bronze medallist in heptathlon for Great Britain, for services to track and field athletics and to the promotion of women’s sport (West Midlands).

Andy TAPLEY, for services to hockey (Devon).

Craig THOMSON, founder of Craig Thomson scholarship award, for services to football and to charity in Scotland (Stirling and Falkirk, Scotland).

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Margaret ALLAN, services to curling (Lanarkshire, Scotland).

John BARCLAY, for services to British Road Cycling (London).

Frank CLEMENT, Olympic 1500 metres finalist, for services to athletics in Scotland (West Lothian, Scotland).

Keith COOK, Warwickshire CCC cricket operations manager, for services to cricket (West Midlands).

George EVANS, for services to table tennis in Wales (Vale of Glamorgan, Wales).

Yashmin HARUN, for services to female black Asian and minority ethnic representation in sport (London).

Rajiv OUSEPH, for services to badminton in Great Britain and the promotion of sport within the British Asian community (Buckinghamshire).

Brian REID, for services to rugby in Northern Ireland (Londonderry, Ireland).

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE KNIGHT COMMANDER (KCMG)

Gordon GREENIDGE, for services to cricket and to the development of sport.