England midfielder Izzy Christiansen rejoins Everton on 18-month deal

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen is confident she can bring “a winning mentality” to Everton after signing an 18-month deal with the WSL club from Lyon.

The 31-times capped Christiansen, a former PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, has previously won the WSL, FA Cup and Continental Cup with Manchester City, and the Trophee des Championnes with Lyon.

Christiansen, who started her career with Everton in 2008, said: “I’m here to try to develop, win and enjoy everything that goes with being a professional footballer.

“I am confident this is the right club and that I can bring a winning mentality, while continuing the great work from the first half of the season.”

Christiansen, who also helped England win the SheBelieves Cup in 2019, added: “I am really happy to be back at Everton, I have a lot of friends here and it is a huge club, so I can’t wait to get going.

“I am really excited to be part of this club, not just on the pitch but off it as well.”