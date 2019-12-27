England dismiss South Africa for 284 in first Test

England wrapped up South Africa’s innings in just eight minutes on day two of the Boxing Day Test, with Stuart Broad taking the final wicket to dismiss the hosts for 284.

The Proteas resumed on 277 for nine and lasted just 11 balls before Broad found Vernon Philander’s outside edge.

Jos Buttler took the catch, turning the spotlight immediately on to England’s top order on a lively SuperSport Park pitch in Centurion.

Broad finished with excellent figures of four for 58, an identical return to Sam Curran who missed out on taking the first five-wicket haul of his career when his team-mate struck.

The England camp had good news on Ben Stokes’ fitness, with the key all-rounder said to be feeling much improved after spending long periods off the field on day one being treated for dehydration.

On the other side of the equation, seamer Mark Wood became the latest squad member to be hit by the sickness bug that has laid several of the squad low.

Wood has already been ruled out of the first two Tests as he recovers full fitness but did not travel to the ground on Friday, joining the already ill trio of Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach at the team hotel.