Broad claims final wicket as South Africa bowled out for 284

UK & international sports

Broad and Sam Curran finish with four wickets apiece in Centurion.

Stuart Broad took the final wicket of Vernon Philander inside eight minutes of day two

England wrapped up South Africa’s innings in just eight minutes as Stuart Broad took the final wicket to dismiss the hosts for 284 on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

The Proteas resumed on 277 for nine and lasted just 11 balls before Broad found Vernon Philander’s outside edge.

Jos Buttler took the catch, turning the spotlight immediately on to England’s top order on a lively SuperSport Park in Centurion.

