Mourinho reveals his dog died over Christmas

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho revealed his Christmas was ruined by his dog dying.

The Portuguese, whose side were in early action on Boxing Day against Brighton, revealed the news in his pre-match TV interview on Amazon Prime.

Mourinho was on the touchline for the match against Brighton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked how his Christmas was, Mourinho replied: “To be honest, it was very sad because my dog died and my dog is my family.”

Mourinho’s pet was understood to be a Yorkshire Terrier.