McLennan and Anderson secure Aberdeen win over Livingston

Connor McLennan and substitute Bruce Anderson helped Aberdeen maintain the pressure on Motherwell in the battle for third place in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership, despite Lyndon Dykes late strike for the visitors.

Andrew Considine dealt the home side a blow before the match even started, as he dropped out of the starting eleven with an injury picked up in the warm-up, to be replaced by Shay Logan.

But Aberdeen started in lively fashion as Curtis Main, in for the suspended Sam Cosgrove, harried Jon Guthrie as the Livingston man dwelled on the ball, creating an opportunity for McLennan which the winger put high and wide of the target.

However McLennan did have the ball in the net after 13 minutes. Niall McGinn played a superb ball through from midfield for Lewis Ferguson, who in turn fed McLennan. His strike was deflected on the way past Matija Sarkic, but still found the net.

Both sides were guilty of countless misplaced passes as they struggled to create openings following McLennan’s breakthrough strike.

Indeed, it was a full 20 minutes after the goal before Ferguson sent a powerful header just over the bar after Logan’s left wing cross.

The visitors had rarely threatened but could have had a leveller as Scott Pittman beat Joe Lewis to a through ball and nicked past the goalkeeper, only for Scott McKenna to recover well and clear.

And on the stroke of half-time, a superb sliding challenge from Guthrie averted the danger as Ryan Hedges homed in on goal from a McLennan pass.

The pattern continued in the second period with few chances coming along, although McLennan should have done better with his header after Niall McGinn’s shot was deflected into his path after 65 minutes.

And the home side continued to look the more likely to score, with McGinn’s superb ball from the left somehow glanced wide of the target by Main when it looked easier to score.

Chris Erskine came off the bench for Livingston with 10 minutes remaining and his first touch saw him head a Stevie Lawless cross wide of the post.

Seconds later, Main flicked on Lewis’ goal kick for Anderson, who raced through the defence and steered a low strike just inside the right hand post.

However Livingston were still in the game, and Dykes headed home a Lawless cross from eight yards to give his side a lifeline with four minutes remaining.

That meant a nervy end to the match for the Dons support, but their side did enough to earn the points.