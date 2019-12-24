Wycombe striker Kashket charged with breach of FA betting rules

Wycombe striker Scott Kashket has been charged with a breach of the Football Association’s betting rules.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have placed 183 bets on football matches during a two-year period and has until New Year’s Eve to respond to the charge.

An FA statement said: “Wycombe Wanderers FC’s Scott Kashket has been charged with misconduct under the FA’s Betting Rules.

“It is alleged that he placed 183 bets on football matches between 3 September 2014 and 22 August 2016, contrary to FA Rule E8. He has until Tuesday 31 December 2019 to respond.”

Kashket has made 21 appearances for League One Wanderers to date this season and scored four goals.

Wycombe responded to the charge with a short statement on their official Twitter account in support of Kashket.

It read: “Wanderers acknowledge the statement below and continue to give @scottkashket our full support on the matter, which relates to a difficult time in his career prior to joining the club.”