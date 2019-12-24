Menu

Mario Mandzukic joins Qatari club Al-Duhail

UK & international sports | Published:

Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website.

Mario Mandzukic, centre, spent four years at Juventus

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus.

Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website, ending speculation that Mandzukic, 33, was a possible target for Manchester United.

“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said.

Mandzukic, a World Cup runner-up with Croatia last summer, has been frozen out at Juventus as he neared the end of a four-year deal, which he signed when joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

United were linked with the forward following reports his time in Serie A was drawing to an end.

Mandzukic, who has failed to feature for Juve’s first team this season under Sarri, won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia three times with the club.

