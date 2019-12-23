Menu

Toronto Raptors rally back to claim unlikely home win against Dallas Mavericks

UK & international sports

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry scored 20 points in the final quarter to secure an unlikely win

The Dallas Mavericks squandered a 30-point lead as the Toronto Raptors rallied to a 110-107 win.

A Dwight Powell layup gave Dallas a 85-55 lead with 2:32 left to play in the third quarter, but Toronto had other ideas.

Kyle Lowry – who scored 32 points on the night – put 20 on the board in the fourth quarter, while the Mavericks only managed 21 in the same period as the Raptors notched up an unlikely victory, their fifth in a row.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also rallied from a double-digit deficit to see off the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points for the Thunder in their 118-112 victory after the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers went up 18 points in the second quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one assist shy of a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 117-89.

He finished the game with 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, while Wesley Matthews added 19 points for the Bucks who hold the NBA’s best record at 27-4.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics saw off the Charlotte Hornets 119-93 thanks to Jayson Tatum’s career-high 39 points, while the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 128-104.

UK & international sports

