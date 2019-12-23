Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

Roberto Firmino’s goal proved enough to edge out Flamengo in Doha.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson guided his team to victory in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Flamengo in extra time to win the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Back at home, Manchester City made up ground as they came from behind to defeat second-placed Leicester, while on Sunday bottom club Watford battled to an unexpected 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Fallon Sherrock continued her run in the PDC World Darts Championship to stun 11th seed Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace.

On Sunday, Chelsea’s win at Tottenham was overshadowed by Antonio Rudiger reporting he was subjected to racist chanting from the stands.

Here, the PA news agency look at some of the weekend’s best action in pictures.

Liverpool v Flamengo – FIFA Club World Cup – Final – Khalifa International Stadium
Roberto Firmino’s extra-time goal proved enough to beat Flamengo in Doha (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool return to the UK
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was all smiles as the victorious squad arrived back at John Lennon Airport on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
William Hill World Championship – Day Nine – Alexandra Palace
Fallon Sherrock celebrated another stunning success in the PDC World Championships at Alexandra Palace with her victory over 11th seed Mensur Suljovic (Steven Paston/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
On Sunday, tributes were paid to Martin Peters following the death of the 1966 World Cup winner aged 76 after a long battle against Alzheimer’s disease (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported an alleged racist incident during the second half against Tottenham, after which referee Anthony Taylor stopped the game and three announcements were made (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was left celebrating victory over his former boss Jose Mourinho (Nick Potts/PA)
Watford v Manchester United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Paul Pogba made his first appearance since September, but could not save Manchester United from defeat at bottom club Watford on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Watford v Manchester United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
A howler from United goalkeeper David De Gea had gifted the struggling Hornets a breakthrough goal at Vicarage Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
William Hill World Championship – Day Ten – Alexandra Palace
Sunday night saw champion Michael Van Gerwen stay on course to defend his title with a comfortable victory over Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Everton v Arsenal – Premier League – Goodison Park
New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was all smiles as he watched on in the stands for Saturday’s Premier League match at Everton (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Everton v Arsenal – Premier League – Goodison Park
New Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti was also given a warm welcome at Goodison Park – but plenty of hard work lies ahead for both men following a tepid goalless draw (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Manchester City v Leicester City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Gabriel Jesus (left) was on target as Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Copper Box Arena Boxing
Daniel Dubois claimed the the WBO International and vacant Silver Heavyweight Championship at the Copper Box Arena in London (Tess Derry/PA)
The London International Horse Show – Day Six – London Olympia
The Household Cavalry Musical performed during day six of The London International Horse Show at Olympia (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

