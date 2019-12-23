Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Roberto Firmino’s goal proved enough to edge out Flamengo in Doha.
Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Flamengo in extra time to win the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.
Back at home, Manchester City made up ground as they came from behind to defeat second-placed Leicester, while on Sunday bottom club Watford battled to an unexpected 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Elsewhere, Fallon Sherrock continued her run in the PDC World Darts Championship to stun 11th seed Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace.
On Sunday, Chelsea’s win at Tottenham was overshadowed by Antonio Rudiger reporting he was subjected to racist chanting from the stands.
Here, the PA news agency look at some of the weekend’s best action in pictures.
