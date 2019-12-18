Fallon Sherrock confident of beating any man after historic win over Ted Evetts

Fallon Sherrock believes she is capable of beating any male darts player if she can keep producing the level of performance that saw her defeat Ted Evetts.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes created history on Tuesday night by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship when she overcame Evetts, who is ranked 95 in the world.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki had come close after being edged out by James Richardson at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Sherrock, a former BDO Women’s World Championship runner-up, recovered from losing the opening set to beat PDC Development Tour winner Evetts 3-2, scoring six 180s with a 91.12 match average in their first-round contest.

SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY. Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship. Just look at these scenes, a history making moment for darts. pic.twitter.com/zqoOeyQLmt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

“If I can keep on hitting the doubles then who’s to say I can’t keep going and beat any man,” Sherrock told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I feel I’ve always had the game but us women have never had the opportunity to prove it. Last night I proved to myself and everyone else that women can play darts against the men and beat them.

“Obviously we play against the men but not on televised stuff so I’m so pleased to get a win like that, it’s only really just sinking in now.”

Advertising

Sherrock will now play 11th seed Mensur Suljovic in the second round on Saturday and she is relishing the prospect.

In all my years of presenting @SkySportsDarts that was one of the most historic and significant. @Fsherrock you rock! https://t.co/LOO3z9QbgE — Dave Clark (@DaveClarkTV) December 18, 2019

“Mensur Suljovic is one of the best players in the world and it will be such a privilege to play him,” she said.

“When I looked at the draw and I saw I could play him in the second round I so much wanted to win my first-round match.”

Sherrock’s victory on Tuesday night was a positive boost for darts and she hopes it can help to encourage more women to participate in the sport.

“My hope is it inspires more girls and ladies to take up the sport, it’s competitive and fun and I would recommend anyone taking it up.”