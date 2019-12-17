Angelo Alessio sacked by Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have announced the sacking of manager Angelo Alessio after just six months in charge.

Antonio Conte’s former right-hand man with Juventus, Italy and Chelsea was charged with continuing the success Steve Clarke brought to Rugby Park.

But he endured a troubled reign, starting with a humiliating Europa League exit at the hands of Welsh minnows Connah’s Quay Nomads, and the Ladbrokes Premiership club now say he has been “relieved of his position” on the back of four league games without a win.

Alessio worked with Antonio Conte at Juventus and Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The 54-year-old worked alongside Conte, now the Inter Milan head coach, for 10 years.

Killie owner Billy Bowie claimed he had landed the “best manager in Scottish football” when he appointed the Italian back in June.

But while his team did bounce back from the disastrous defeat to Connah’s Quay, including picking up three straight wins during October, results have again slumped, leaving Killie in fifth place, eight points behind fourth-placed Motherwell.

Club Statement: Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as Manager.https://t.co/hMZxxmTIoa pic.twitter.com/WW2KJLcFba — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) December 17, 2019

Assistant coach Alex Dyer, who played a crucial role alongside Clarke as Kilmarnock recorded their highest league finish since 1966, has been placed in charge temporarily.

Kilmarnock said in a statement: “Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as manager. Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future.

“Alex Dyer will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis. We will provide a further update for supporters in due course.”