Late Kroft touchdown clinches play-off spot for Bills

The Buffalo Bills officially secured a play-off spot for just the second time in 20 years thanks to a 17-10 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Leading 10-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, the visitors hit the front with just under eight minutes left to play when quarterback Josh Allen connected with Tyler Kroft on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Pittsburgh were unable to recover from there as Devlin Hodges threw back-to-back interceptions on the Steelers’ final two possessions to seal the team’s sixth loss of the season.

Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns to keep the Philadelphia Eagles’ play-off hopes alive with a 37-27 win over the Washington Redskins.

The 26-year-old led a 75-yard go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to help set up a must-win clash against the Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia next week.

Dominant performances from quarterback Dak Prescott and running-back Tony Pollard ensured the Cowboys survived their own must-win scenario with a 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

A late-game surge saw the Atlanta Falcons stun the San Francisco 49ers 29-22 on the back of a 19-point fourth quarter.

The Houston Texans have taken top spot in the AFC South with a thrilling 24-21 win over rivals the Tennessee Titans.

Four touchdowns from quarterback Jameis Winston saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claim a much-needed 38-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers edged past the Chicago Bears 21-13 to clinch the top play-off spot in the NFC North.

The New England Patriots overcame a slow start to topple the Cincinnati Bengals 34-13 on the back of two touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs ran away with a 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Seattle offense did just enough to hold off a fast-finishing Carolina as the Seahawks beat the Panthers 30-24.

Eli Manning had a perfect ending to the likely final home game of his career, throwing for two touchdowns in the New York Giants’ 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars spoiled the Raiders’ farewell game at Oakland with a narrow 20-16 win.

Cleveland’s season to forget continued as Arizona’s Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 38-24 victory over the Browns.

And the Minnesota Vikings made the most of seven Chargers turnovers to run roughshod over Los Angeles 39-10.