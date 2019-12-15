World Cup winners England recognised at BBC Sports Personality of Year awards

England’s victorious World Cup cricketers were named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in Aberdeen on Sunday.

The final against New Zealand at Lord’s in July provided one of the most dramatic sporting occasions seen on English soil.

With the sides tied on 241 runs each after their 50 overs, it all came down to a first Super Over.

England’s higher boundary tally meant they would win in the event of another tie and so it proved, with England running out Martin Guptill off the final ball.

Prince Andrew presents the World Cup to England’s Eoin Morgan (Nick Potts/PA)

After being presented with the trophy, captain Eoin Morgan said: “It’s amazing to be part of an evening like this in such a huge year for cricket – 2019 was absolutely amazing.

“Throughout the whole of our World Cup campaign people have showed such love, faith and support and we’re extremely grateful for that.”

Jos Buttler’s run-out of Guptill, meanwhile, was named the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year.

Jason Roy, who threw the ball to Buttler for him to whip off the bails, said: “For us to work so hard for the four years and then for it to come down to that moment, and to wake up the following day and keep getting messages and the smiles on kids’ faces. It’s incredible.”