Tyson Fury teams up with trainer Hill following split from Davison

Tyson Fury has teamed up with Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill following his amicable split from trainer Ben Davison.

Davison, who had worked with the 31-year-old boxer since 2017, announced on Twitter that they had parted ways, but insisted they are still friends.

Fury later revealed that he will now work under Hill, the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward.

Hill will prepare Fury for his heavyweight rematch with American WBC champion Deontay Wilder, which is set to be in February.

Fury had previously worked with Steward out of the Kronk gym in Detroit and used social media to post a picture of them both, along with Hill and former world champion Andy Lee, with the caption: “Getting the old team back up and running”.

Davison said on Twitter: “Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end.

“HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”