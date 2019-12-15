Tyson Fury splits with trainer Ben Davison two months before Deontay Wilder bout

Tyson Fury has split with his coach Ben Davison two months before his fight with Deontay Wilder.

Davison has been in the 31-year-old’s corner for the last two years but announced their decision to part ways on Twitter, insisting they are still friends.

Fury will now work with a new trainer for his heavyweight rematch with American WBC champion Wilder in February.

Davison said on Twitter: “Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end.

“HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”

The PA news agency contacted Fury’s representatives, but got no response.