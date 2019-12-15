Milwaukee extend winning streak to 18 games with Cavaliers triumph

The high-flying Milwaukee Bucks edged closer to recording the longest winning streak in their history with a 125-108 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton added 24 as the Bucks claimed their 18th successive victory and their 22nd in their last 23 games.

The result continues Milwaukee’s franchise-best start to the season (24-3) and leaves them only two victories away from equalling their all-time best winning run.

Cleveland had their noses in front early in the second quarter following Darius Garland’s jump shot but Milwaukee finished the period with a 43-point haul as they retook the lead and held on for victory.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns in overtime to record a 121-119 victory in Mexico City.

Patty Mills decided the contest with a jump shot from behind the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds remaining, the point guard finishing with a game-high 26 points.

Elsewhere, Pascal Siakam poured in 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-102 while Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double (28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists) as the Denver Nuggets saw off the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102.

James Harden’s 39-point haul could not prevent the Houston Rockets slumping to a 115-107 defeat to the Detroit Pistons while Bam Adebayo had his second triple-double in three games as the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-118 in overtime.

Zach LaVine’s three-point play with two seconds left helped the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-106 and the Memphis Grizzlies saw off the Washington Wizards 128-111.