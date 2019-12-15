Advertising
List of 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners
Ben Stokes was named 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year at the award’s show in Aberdeen.
Here, the PA news agency lists all the winners.
Sports Personality of the Year: Ben Stokes
Team of the Year: England one-day international team
Coach of the Year: John Blackie
Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year: England win cricket World Cup
Lifetime Achievement: Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson
Helen Rollason Award: Doddie Weir
Unsung Hero: Keiren Thompson
World Sport Star: Eliud Kipchoge
