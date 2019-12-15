List of 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners

Ben Stokes was named 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year at the award’s show in Aberdeen.

Here, the PA news agency lists all the winners.

Sports Personality of the Year: Ben Stokes

Team of the Year: England one-day international team

Coach of the Year: John Blackie

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year: England win cricket World Cup

Lifetime Achievement: Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Helen Rollason Award: Doddie Weir

Unsung Hero: Keiren Thompson

World Sport Star: Eliud Kipchoge