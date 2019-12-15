Ben Stokes caps incredible year with Sports Personality of the Year win

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The 28-year-old had not one but two career highlights in the space of a couple of months last summer, rising to the occasion on the biggest stages of all.

Not satisfied with leading England to World Cup glory in an astonishing Super Over win over New Zealand at Lord’s, he then breathed new life into his side’s Ashes bid with a remarkable century at Headingley that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Having grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons during a controversial career to date, Stokes could do no wrong as he became a household name.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, to Deb and Ged on June 4, 1991, Stokes’ father uprooted the family to the other side of the world when his son was 12 to return to rugby league club Workington Town in a head coach capacity.

Five years later Stokes signed a professional deal with Durham and made a near-instant impact on his senior debut when he bowled Mark Ramprakash with his third delivery in a List A fixture.

England soon came calling and he dipped his toes into both international white-ball formats not long after turning 20, although he and Matt Coles were sent home from a Lions tour for breaking rules on drinking in February 2013.

The misdemeanour failed to halt Stokes’ upward career trajectory. By the end of the year he was getting his first taste of the Ashes, marking his second Test with a defiant maiden international century in a losing cause in Perth.

The following year marked a downturn in fortunes, ruled out of the 2014 World Twenty20 because of a broken hand he sustained by punching a locker in a fit of pique before a loss of form led to him being dropped from the Test and one-day sides.

He was brought back into the international fold after being a notable absentee for the 2015 World Cup disaster and duly cemented his place in all forms with a remarkable 85-ball Test ton against New Zealand at Lord’s.

A six-wicket haul was instrumental in England regaining the 2015 Ashes at Trent Bridge, while he registered the second-fastest double-century in Test history with a thunderous 258 during the winter tour to South Africa.

Carlos Brathwaite pricked his aura in the 2016 World Twenty20 final in Mumbai, while worse was to follow when he was arrested the following year for his role in a melee outside a Bristol nightclub.

#OnThisDay in 2016… 6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣! 'CARLOS BRATHWAITE! CARLOS BRATHWAITE! REMEMBER THE NAME! History for the West Indies! ? pic.twitter.com/dXN7QENvK5 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) April 3, 2019

The incident sent shockwaves through cricket and led to Stokes’ omission from the 2017-18 Ashes tour. He was found not guilty of affray in 2018 following a well-publicised trial, though he was fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Cricket Discipline Commission because of the street fight and some unsavoury social media posts.

Having also lost the Test vice-captaincy following the saga – he has since regained it – there was a more mature edge to Stokes on his return. Gone were the rambunctious edges to his game in favour of more control, especially with the bat.

He lit the touch paper in the World Cup opener with an outrageous catch but saved his best for last. First his 84 not out led England to what seemed an improbable tie against New Zealand before he was among those who starred in the dramatic Super Over.

Have you EVER seen a better catch? ?Ben Stokes with a grab that has to be seen to be believed!#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rpN04OxVTk — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2019

Many thought it would be his career pinnacle but barely a month on he was back at the coalface, carrying England to yet another scarcely believable victory in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

As he celebrated with Jack Leach after pulling off a one-wicket heist over Australia in a breathtaking climax, Stokes’ 135 not out was being eulogised as the best ever innings by an England player.

Having channelled the derring-do of Sir Ian Botham’s 1981 exploits at the same venue, what was striking when he spoke later was his attempt to deflect attention from himself, insisting personal fulfilment was a distant second to the collective aim.

That was evidenced when he neither raised his bat nor removed his helmet upon reaching his century. There was still a job to do, with 33 runs still required, and only when it was completed did Stokes unleash his emotions.

“I looked at the bigger picture,” he said. “There was still a lot more runs to get. Personal milestones, especially in that situation, mean absolutely nothing.

“I was not bothered about how many runs I was on, it was all about making sure we got over the line. I did not really care to be honest.”

But he could do nothing to deflect the praise that came his way on Sunday night when he became the first cricketer since England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to win the prestigious BBC award.