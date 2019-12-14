Selby aims to join O’Sullivan by adding Scottish Open to English title

Mark Selby aims to join Ronnie O’Sullivan in the record books by winning the 19.com Scottish Open in Glasgow.

Three-time world champion Selby produced a masterclass to sweep David Gilbert aside 6-1 and set up a final date with Jack Lisowski on Sunday.

Victory would see Selby become the second player after O’Sullivan to win both Scottish and English Open titles.

Mark Selby reaches his second Home Nations final of the season beating David Gilbert 6-1. An excellent break of 132 the best of the lot along the way. #ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/UrJgg7EzNT — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 14, 2019

“It would be fantastic to win here,” Selby told worldsnooker.com.

“I have the Steve Davis Trophy (English Open) at home and if I win here I will add the Stephen Hendry Trophy (Scottish Open).

“I have a tough test and I just have to rest up and go again.”

Selby outclassed Gilbert in October to claim the English Open title, missing just seven balls to win a one-sided final 9-1.

The 36-year-old from Leicester was in the mood again as Gilbert’s wait for a maiden ranking title continued.

?️"I am feeling great. I felt I played okay from 2-0. The first two frames were scrappy." @markjesterselby on making his way through to the ❶❾.com #ScottishOpen final pic.twitter.com/fVrygoLNMS — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 14, 2019

Breaks of 76 and 84 helped Selby into a 4-0 lead at the mid-session interval.

Contributions of 64 and 66 saw Gilbert get a frame on the board, but Selby surged to the line with breaks of 132 and 69.

Selby said: “He is a great lad and a great player. We have practised together a lot over the last few seasons.

“I know what he is capable of and I was always on my guard out there.

Cool as you like! ? Rocket of a shot by @JackLisowski ? A class match so far ? ? The #ScottishOpen semi-final LIVE? Eurosport 1??? Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/XKhGPgSvf6 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 14, 2019

“I tried to keep it tight and not give him too many chances, as he could easily have done what I did to him to me.”

Lisowski overcame Mark Allen 6-5 in a thrilling contest to reach his third ranking tournament final.

The opening session of the second semi-final was shared 2-2 with Lisowski firing breaks of 135 and 82, and Allen producing a clearance of 77.

Allen followed that up with a 79 clearance to lead for the first time before Lisowski fired breaks of 59, 118 and 74 for a 5-3 advantage.

The Northern Irishman edged two tight frames to set up a decider, but Liskowski’s potting brilliance came to the fore again with a match-winning 95.