Menu

Advertising

A closer look at the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year contenders

UK & international sports | Published:

Ben Stokes, Dina Asher-Smith, Raheem Sterling, Alun Wyn Jones, Lewis Hamilton and Katarina Johnson-Thompson made the six-person shortlist.

Ben Stokes (left), Dina Asher-Smith (centre) and Raheem Sterling

The six-person shortlist for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been revealed.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the nominees.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, left, played a key role in England's World Cup win
Ben Stokes (left) played a key role in England’s World Cup win (Nick Potts/PA)

The inclusion of the all-rounder will come as a surprise to no-one after he played a starring role in England’s Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil before producing another impressive display in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to help salvage a series draw. A superb one-handed catch against South Africa in the World Cup opener set the tone for a memorable summer to come but it was his knock of 84 not out in the final and subsequent performance in the super over that earned him hero status.

Dina Asher-Smith

The 23-year-old made history at this year’s World Championships in Doha as she became the first British woman to win a global sprint title on her way to claiming a hat-trick of medals. Her gold medal in the 200m and silvers in the 100m and 4x100m relay made her the first Briton to win three medals at a World Championships.

Advertising

Raheem Sterling

View this post on Instagram

MAKE THAT FOUR ???? #Fourmidables @mancity

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x ? (@sterling7) on

The Manchester City and England forward shone as his club retained their Premier League title in the 2018-19 campaign, contributing 17 goals and 10 assists. Sterling also took home FA Cup and League Cup medals last term as City secured a domestic treble and was a star performer for England.

Alun Wyn Jones

Advertising

Alun Wyn Jones captained Wales to Grand Slam glory
Alun Wyn Jones captained Wales to Grand Slam glory (Simon Galloway/PA)

The influential captain led Wales to their first Guinness 6 Nations Grand Slam for seven years and was named Player of the Championship. He also became his country’s most-capped player as Wales reached the World Cup semi-finals.

Lewis Hamilton

View this post on Instagram

Six World Championships!! I can’t begin to describe this feeling, but it’s one I’ll never forget. As a kid growing up in Stevenage, it was a wish to win an F1 race and a dream to win a Championship, so to be standing here today representing my country, is such an incredible honour and beyond what I could have ever imagined. If just one kid sees me standing here and decides to follow their dream, no matter what it may be, nothing would make me more proud. . . I wouldn’t be here without so many of you, my amazing family – especially my dad who taught me to never give up, my friends, my team at @mercedesamgf1 and my fans. You’ve been with me on this journey from the start and it’s because of you that I stay focused and determined. I’m forever grateful from the bottom of my heart for every single one of you for your constant support, encouragement and love. This season is for Niki Lauda, my incredible friend and mentor who we lost this year, who proved that courage and determination go hand in hand. This one's for you, Niki. I’ll continue to make you proud. . . #TeamLH #StillWeRise #Grateful ????

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

The Mercedes driver claimed his third successive Formula One championship and his sixth in total to close in on Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven. Hamilton is in contention to claim this award for the second time after winning it in 2014.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in Doha
Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in Doha (Mike Egerton/PA)

A spectacular 2019 for the heptathlete saw her win her first senior global outdoor title at the World Championships in Doha, setting set a British record of 6,981 points in the process.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News