Menu

Advertising

Everton announce planning application date for new stadium

UK & international sports | Published:

The new ground will be located at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Planning permission for Everton's proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be made later this month.

Everton will submit a planning application for their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on December 23, the club have announced.

The stadium plans will be followed by a separate outline planning application for the redevelopment of Goodison Park and surrounding area, with the intention for both applications to be determined by Liverpool City Council at the same time.

Architect Dan Meis’ stadium design will be tweaked slightly after analysing feedback from public consultation.

“It is a case of evolution rather than any major changes to the design presented during the second stage consultation,” said stadium development director Colin Chong.

“I’m pleased to confirm that our detailed planning application for a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be submitted on Monday 23 December.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News