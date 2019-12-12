Menu

Sport in 2019 – the year in pictures

Here is the PA news agency’s selection of the pictures of 2019.

England won the cricket World Cup for the first time following a dramatic super over

City retain Premier League crown (PA ref:  42824562)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy at Brighton in May at the end of a thrilling title race. Pep Guardiola’s side retained their crown after coming from a goal down to win 4-1 at the Amex Stadium and finish a single point ahead of rivals Liverpool (John Walton/EMPICS)

Making a splash (PA ref: 42956000)

A diver leaps from the 10m platform during day two of the Diving World Series at London Aquatics Centre in May. Great Britain finished the event second in the medal table behind China after winning three golds, a silver, and two bronzes. Tom Daley helped secure two of the golds, winning the synchronised 10m platform with Matty Lee and the synchronised 3m springboard with Grace Reid (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Full of Gas-ly (PA ref: 43074745)

Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly competes during second practice at May’s Monaco Grand Prix. The Frenchman went on to record the fastest lap of the race but had to settle for fifth place as eventual world champion Lewis Hamilton triumphed on the streets of Monte Carlo for the third time (David Davies/PA)

Derby day (PA ref: 43268985)

Ornate, ridden by jockey Phil Dennis, on the way to winning the Investec Dash Handicap during Derby Day at Epsom. The David Griffiths-trained six-year-old, left, made virtually every yard of the running to claim a surprise victory by a neck (John Walton/PA)

Champions of Europe (PA ref: 43272441)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy after his side shrugged of the disappointment of finishing second in the Premier League to win the club’s fifth European cup. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured a 2-0 success over Tottenham on June 1 at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boxing upset in the Big Apple (PA ref:  43265709)

Andy Ruiz Jr, right, pulled off one of the biggest shocks in boxing history by defeating Britain’s Anthony Joshua in June at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Mexican-American fighter knocked down a stunned Joshua four times to land a seventh-round stoppage and take the IBF, WBA and WBO belts (Nick Potts/PA)

Roll out the red carpet (PA ref: 43280283)

Thousands of fans lined the smoky streets of Liverpool to welcome home the five-time European champions in June. A day after beating Tottenham in Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s team paraded the Champions League trophy from an open-top bus, with some supporters climbing traffic lights to catch a glimpse of their heroes (Danny Lawson/PA)

On your bike (PA ref: 43546677)

Great Britain’s Ben Dijkstra races during the Accenture World Triathlon mixed relay at Nottingham Embankment in June. Dijkstra and team-mates Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sophie Coldwell and Alex Yee claimed gold on home soil, finishing ahead of the second-placed Switzerland team and bronze medallists France (Tim Goode/PA)

Halep puts Serena in the shade (PA ref: 43880266)

Serena Williams fell agonisingly short in her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles after losing the Wimbledon final to Simona Halep. Thirty-seven-year-old Williams, pictured on day two of the tournament, became the oldest grand slam women’s singles finalist since the start of the Open Era in 1968, but was beaten 6-2 6-2 by Romanian Halep on Centre Court in just 56 minutes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Batsman back with a bang (Pic ref: 43960468)

Australia opener David Warner punches the air following his World Cup century against South Africa at Old Trafford. The left-hander, who completed a 12-month ban for ball tampering before the tournament, recorded the biggest innings score of the competition (166 against Bangladesh) and finished as the second highest run scorer (647) behind India’s Rohit Sharma (David Davies/PA)

USA retain Women’s World Cup (PA ref: 43977623)

World Cup golden ball winner Megan Rapinoe, centre, celebrates after leading the United States to glory in France. Rapinoe scored the opening goal in the 2-0 final win over the Netherlands at Stade de Lyon, finishing the tournament as joint top scorer with six goals, alongside Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White (PA Wire)

Champagne super over (PA ref: 44113068)

Jos Buttler scatters the stumps to run out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill and help England’s cricketers write their names in the history books at Lord’s. Under the guidance of Trevor Bayliss, England won their first World Cup title in a final that will go down as one of the most dramatic ever produced in team sport. With the match tied after 50 overs each, a tense super over also finished level, with the hosts victorious on the boundary count back rule (Nick Potts/PA)

Silverstone history for Hamilton (PA ref: 44121382)

Lewis Hamilton celebrates putting his name alongside Formula One’s immortals after driving to a record sixth British Grand Prix victory. Hamilton lapped up the adulation of the 141,000 fans at Silverstone having surpassed Jim Clark and Alain Prost as the king of the British race (David Davies/PA)

Ashes ends all-square (PA ref: 44424036)

England bowler Chris Woakes, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Matthew Wade on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The hosts suffered at the hands of Steve Smith’s sensational batting for much of the series but, despite being unable to reclaim the urn, managed to salvage a 2-2 draw following a 135-run win at the Oval (Mike Egerton/PA)

Glory at Gleneagles (PA ref: 45284444)

Europe captain Catriona Matthew, top, leads the celebrations after her side regained the Solheim Cup in dramatic circumstances at Gleneagles. Norwegian Suzann Pettersen justified her controversial wild card selection by Matthew with the winning putt in a 14.5 points to 13.5 victory (Jane Barlow/PA)

Bit of a blur (PA ref:  45720411)

Athletes compete in the first heat of the Men’s 200 metres semi-final during day four of the World Athletics Championships at The Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Britain’s Adam Gemili qualified from the heat but missed out on a medal with a fourth-placed finish in the final as American Noah Lyles claimed gold in a time of 19.83 seconds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ready for war (PA ref: 45767026)

Canada face a Haka performed by defending champions New Zealand ahead of their World Cup Pool B clash in Oita, Japan. The All Blacks won the match 63-0 en route to a straightforward passage to the knockout stages of the tournament, where they were beaten in the semi-finals by England (David Davies/PA)

Rally rainbow (PA ref: 45827625)

A rainbow lights up the rugged landscape as Great Britain’s Ruairi Bell and Darren Garrod compete on day two of October’s Wales Rally GB. Britain’s most high-profile motor rally, held in Llandudno, was won by Estonian driver Ott Tanak, who went on to be crowned world champion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marathon, not a sprint (PA ref: 45854710)

South Africa’s Desmond Mokgobu cools off during the men’s marathon on day nine of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. The competition, held in September and October, attracted criticism due to a lack of spectators, flat atmosphere, heat, and the timing of events. Mokgobu finished the event down in 32nd place, with Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa claiming gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fall short against Springboks (PA ref: 48038586)

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi holds aloft the Webb Ellis Cup in November after a convincing victory over England. Eddie Jones’ side defeated Australia and defending champions New Zealand en route to the final but were second best against the Springboks at Yokohama Stadium, losing 32-12 (David Davies/PA)
