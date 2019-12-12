Ronnie O’Sullivan eases past Martin Gould to book last-16 spot in Glasgow

Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the last 16 at the 19.com Scottish Open in Glasgow with a 4-0 victory over Martin Gould.

O’Sullivan compiled breaks of 109 and 110 as he raced to a comprehensive win and an evening session showdown with Joe Perry.

However Ding Junhui, who dumped the Englishman out of the UK Championship last week on his way to the title, went out in the third round at the hands of Graeme Dott.

The 42-year-old Scot needed only one 50-plus break to secure a 4-0 victory in a low-scoring contest.

The ❶❾.com #ScottishOpen ??????? Round 3 complete ✅ Round 4 from 7pm tonight ? pic.twitter.com/4oKI5uohYS — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 12, 2019

His reward is a fourth-round showdown with Judd Trump, who closed out a 4-1 win over James Wattana after racing into a 3-0 lead.

Australian Neil Robertson progressed with a whitewash of Peter Ebdon, while Chris Wakelin was also a 4-0 winner over Lu Ning in a match completed with a break of 132 and Mark Selby progressed against Liam Highfield without losing a frame.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen surrendered just a single frame as he beat Elliot Slessor 4-1, recording breaks of 124 and 121 along the way, while Jack Lisowski saw off Mike Dunn by the same score.

Scotsman Scott Donaldson has beaten Kyren Wilson with breaks of 76, 99 and 58. #ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/o0tqMaIa2J — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 12, 2019

Scott Donaldson beat Kyren Wilson 4-2 after the pair had shared the opening four frames, while Perry edged a similarly tight affair to beat Joe O’Connor by the same score.

Marco Fu found himself on the wrong end of a 4-2 scoreline as Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh took the final two frames, while Shaun Murphy was a 4-2 winner against Ricky Walden.

John Higgins was taken all the way by Andrew Higginson, with the former World champion edging to a 4-3 win at the end of a match which included just one break of more than 50.

China’s Zhang Jiankang had to be equally resilient to get past Tom Ford, as did Jimmy Robertson against Kurt Maflin and David Gilbert against Xiao Guodong with all three encounters going to the final frame.