Review of the Year – June

1 – Liverpool’s excellent season came to an unforgettable conclusion as Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi fired Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid.

Former Arsenal and Spain forward Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car crash at the age of 35.

England Women were given a World Cup wake-up call after their final warm-up match ended in a shock 1-0 defeat to New Zealand in Brighton.

2 – Anthony Joshua suffered a shock defeat as he lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles after being stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open since Jo Durie in 1983 after she defeated Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round.

Bangladesh recorded their highest-ever one-day international score as they opened their World Cup account with a 21-run victory over South Africa at The Oval.

3 – Pakistan beat England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge to hand the tournament favourites their first defeat of the World Cup.

Tracey Neville announced that she would step down as England Netball head coach after the World Cup in order to start a family.

Novak Djokovic became the first man in French Open history to reach a 10th consecutive quarter-final at Roland Garros.

4 – British number one Johanna Konta beat Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4 to reach the French Open semi-finals.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Anthony Joshua will fight Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in November or December.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at the World Cup.

5 – Cristiano Ronaldo hit a hat-trick as Portugal qualified for the Nations League final following a 3-1 win over Switzerland.

India launched their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, while New Zealand made it two from two with a two-wicket triumph over Bangladesh.

Hull KR sacked head coach Tim Sheens.

6 – England lost 3-1 to Holland after extra-time in their Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes.

Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs at Trent Bridge in the World Cup.

Hull KR announced Tony Smith as their new coach until the end of the season.

7 – Real Madrid signed forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

Manchester United agreed terms to sign winger Daniel James from Swansea.

Hosts France opened the Women’s World Cup by beating South Korea 4-0 with two goals from defender Wendie Renard.

8 – Ashleigh Barty won the French Open women’s singles title, beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-3 in the final.

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh died aged 49, several days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

There were wins for Scotland and Northern Ireland in Euro 2020 qualifying, 2-1 against Cyprus and Estonia respectively, while Wales lost 2-1 to Croatia.

9 – Rafael Nadal won his 12th French Open men’s singles title, beating Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 and closing to within two grand-slam titles of Roger Federer (20)

England claimed third place in the Nations League, with Jordan Pickford denying Switzerland’s Josip Drmic in sudden death after scoring his own spot-kick as the Three Lions won 6-5 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes. Portugal beat Holland 1-0 to win the inaugural tournament.

Lewis Hamilton was crowned the winner of a remarkable Canadian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel’s victory was chalked off following a five-second penalty.

10 – The Republic of Ireland moved five points clear at the top of Group D despite a disappointing 2-0 victory over minnows Gibraltar in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

South Africa saw their World Cup semi-final hopes take a further blow as their match against West Indies was rained off in Southampton to collect their first point in four matches.

Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny linked up with former Huddersfield boss David Wagner at Schalke after completing a season-long loan with the Bundesliga side.

11 – Paddy McNair scored the only goal as Northern Ireland made it four wins in a row in Euro 2020 qualifying with a 1-0 victory away to Belarus.

Scotland were defeated 3-0 by Belgium and there was also defeat for Wales, who lost 1-0 away to Hungary.

Australia summoned Mitch Marsh to England as World Cup cover for Marcus Stoinis, who suffered a side strain.

12 – The British and Irish Lions announced that Warren Gatland would be head coach for the tour of South Africa in 2021.

Daniel James completed his move to Manchester United from Swansea.

Chris Froome sustained a suspected broken femur that ruled him out of the Tour de France.

13 – Swansea appointed Steve Cooper as their head coach on a three-year deal.

England defence coach John Mitchell signed a new contract until 2021.

England Women beat the West Indies by 135 runs to secure a 3-0 one-day international series victory.

14 – England secured a place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup as Jodie Taylor’s second-half finish earned them a 1-0 win against Argentina in Le Havre.

Eoin Morgan insisted England were not at World Cup “panic stations” after injury scares for himself and Jason Roy in the eight-wicket win over West Indies at Southampton.

Kallum Watkins’ career-long stay with Leeds Rhinos was ended after the England centre agreed a long-term deal with the Gold Coast Titans.

15 – Aaron Finch blasted a national World Cup record 153 to send Australia top of the standings with an 87-run victory over Sri Lanka at The Oval.

Chris Froome admitted he was lucky to be alive after speaking for the first time since his horror cycling accident.

Tyson Fury beat Tom Schwarz with a second-round technical knockout in their heavyweight fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

16 – Chelsea announced Maurizio Sarri would leave the club to manage Serie A side Juventus.

Dan Evans made it back-to-back Challenger Tour titles by winning the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

American Gary Woodland held off the challenge of defending champion Brooks Koepka to win the 119th US Open.

17 – Shakib Al Hasan’s superb 124 not out helped Bangladesh record a convincing seven-wicket victory over West Indies in Taunton.

Opener Jason Roy was ruled out of England’s World Cup matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka with a tear in his left hamstring.

Johanna Konta won her return to action since reaching the semi-finals of the French Open, defeating Anett Kontaveit 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

18 – England captain Eoin Morgan hit a world record 17 one-day international sixes in a blistering innings of 148 from 71 balls to lead his side to a 150-run victory over Afghanistan at the World Cup.

Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas was taken to hospital for assessment following a crash which forced him to pull out of the Tour de Suisse. It was later revealed his bid to defend his Tour de France title would be unaffected by the spill.

Championship club Birmingham parted company with manager Garry Monk.

19 – Ellen White scored twice as England Women beat Japan 2-0 to finish top of Group D with three wins out of three at the World Cup, but Scotland’s tournament came to an end after they surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Argentina.

Kyle Walker signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, while Juan Mata signed a new deal with Manchester United until June 2021.

Kane Williamson struck an unbeaten 106 to lead New Zealand to a four-wicket win over South Africa at the World Cup and move top of the standings.

20 – Andy Murray made a winning return to competitive tennis as he and Feliciano Lopez beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6 (5) 6-3 in the men’s doubles at Queen’s.

Frankie Dettori won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius.

David Warner showed flashes of his belligerent best with 166 from 147 balls as Australia moved to the top of the World Cup standings with a 48-run victory over Bangladesh.

21 – England lost by 12 runs to Sri Lanka at the World Cup after collapsing from 127 for three to 212 all out at Headingley.

England Under-21s were knocked out of Euro 2019 following a 4-2 loss to Romania.

Chelsea announced the appointment of Petr Cech as their technical and performance advisor.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres announced his retirement from football.

22 – Mohammed Shami took a final-over hat-trick as India avoided an upset against Afghanistan with 11-run World Cup win at Southampton.

Carlos Brathwaite’s century was in vain as New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs at Old Trafford to move to the top of the World Cup standings.

Germany and Norway reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Nigeria and Australia respectively.

23 – Andy Murray, on his return to competitive tennis, and Feliciano Lopez won the men’s doubles title at the Fever-Tree Championships by beating Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 7-6 (6) 5-7 10-5 in the final at Queen’s Club.

England reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in Valenciennes.

Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix.

24 – Newcastle announced that manager Rafael Benitez would leave the club when his contract expired on June 30.

The International Olympic Committee announced that Milan-Cortina would host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Shakib Al Hasan struck a half-century and then claimed five for 29 to lead Bangladesh to a 62-run victory over Afghanistan at the World Cup.

25 – Australia qualified for the World Cup semi-finals after beating England by 64 runs at Lord’s.

Everton announced the signing of Andre Gomes on a five-year deal from Barcelona for £22million.

Andy Murray’s winning return from injury ended with a first-round doubles defeat for him and Marcelo Melo to Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

26 – Babar Azam’s unbeaten 101 helped Pakistan keep their World Cup hopes alive as they ended New Zealand’s unbeaten record with a six-wicket win at Edgbaston.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon over their behaviour in the 3-0 defeat to England in their Women’s World Cup last-16 match.

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren announced the departure of manager Oran Kearney after just nine months in charge.

27 – England reached the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup after beating Norway 3-0 in Le Havre.

Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick announced he would retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2019 domestic season.

Scotland’s most capped player and former British and Irish Lions hooker Ross Ford announced his retirement from rugby.

28 – Megan Rapinoe scored twice as the United States beat France 2-1 to book a semi-final meeting with England at the Women’s World Cup.

Martin O’Neill parted company with Nottingham Forest a little more than five months after he was installed as manager, with Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi replacing him.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced AC Milan had struck a deal with UEFA to serve a one-year ban from European football for breaching the governing body’s financial fair play rules.

29 – Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Manchester United.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty to start from fifth.

Two-time Women’s World Cup champions Germany suffered a shock quarter-final exit as Sweden claimed a 2-1 win.

30 – England kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India’s first defeat of the tournament with a 31-run victory at Edgbaston.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen escaped without penalty following a stewards’ investigation into an incident with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to claim a stunning victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The New York Yankees completed a series sweep over rivals Boston Red Sox following a 12-8 MLB victory at the London Stadium in the inaugural London Series.