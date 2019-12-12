10 best British sporting moments from the last decade

The last 10 years have seen a plethora of brilliant British sporting moments.

There have been world titles, gold medals, World Cup wins and landmark personal achievements, all with no shortage of drama.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top 10 moments of the last decade.

Champagne Super-Over

"England have won the World Cup by the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England, agony for New Zealand!" The final moments of #CWC19 haven't quite sunk in yet ? Relive them once again ⬇️#CWC19Final | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/y1zWIlEg4g — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

England finally got their hands on the Cricket World Cup as they won the 2019 tournament on home soil in unbelievable circumstances, following on from the women’s success two years earlier. Glory looked like slipping out of the pre-competition favourites’ grasp as they stuttered chasing New Zealand’s 241 in the Lord’s final, until Ben Stokes’ remarkable innings ensured they tied after 50 overs. That meant it was decided by a Super Over and after that was also tied with 15 runs apiece, England were awarded the win owing to the fact they had hit more boundaries during their regular innings.

Ending 77 years of hurt

Having ended the 2012 Wimbledon final in tears after losing to Roger Federer, Andy Murray could have been excused for thinking he might never lift the SW19 crown. But he returned 12 months later – with an Olympic gold and US Open title in his pocket – and finally ended the 77-year wait for a British men’s winner at Wimbledon. Murray etched his name into folklore with a brilliant display to beat nemesis Novak Djokovic in straight sets in front of a thrilled Centre Court.

Super Saturday

Jessica Ennis’ gold in the heptathlon was a third in 44 minutes for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics (David Davies/PA)

There is a reason that the middle Saturday of the 2012 London Olympics is known as Super Saturday. An already great day, where Team GB had topped the podium three times (twice in rowing, once in cycling), was made even better in a scintillating 44 minutes inside the London Stadium as three more home golds were won. First Jessica Ennis-Hill won the Heptathlon before Greg Rutherford took gold in the long jump. Then Mo Farah capped a memorable night as he stormed to success in the 10,000 metres.

Shootout success

It just seemed a rule that England do not win penalty shootouts after tournaments in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012 ended in that manner. So when the Three Lions’ last-16 game against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup was all-square after 120 minutes there was an obvious sense of fear about the outcome, especially as Jordan Henderson saw his spot-kick saved. But Mateus Uribe struck the woodwork with the South American’s next kick and then Jordan Pickford brilliantly kept out Carlos Bacca’s penalty, which allowed Eric Dier to create history and send the Three Lions through to the quarter-final.

Murray magic puts GB on top of the world

What a way to win the #DavisCup!!! @andy_murray hits a great lob to clinch the title for Great Britain!!https://t.co/cAmYqyVpMT — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 29, 2015

It is not entirely fair to say Great Britain were a one-man team in the 2015 Davis Cup, but their memorable success was down largely to Murray. The Scot, who was playing at the top of his game, had 100 per cent record from the 11 rubbers he played – eight singles and three doubles – and dragged his country through ties against United States, France, Australia and then Belgium in the final. Fittingly it was he that secured a first Davis Cup success for Great Britain since 1936 when he memorably lobbed David Goffin.

Masterful Willett

Danny Willett joined a short, but esteemed list of British winners at the US Masters in 2016, becoming the first man from these isles to win at Augusta since Nick Faldo in 1996. The fact he ended up in the famous green jacket is partly down to Jordan Spieth’s final-round capitulation as the American squandered a five-shot lead at the 10th hole. But Sheffield’s Willett steady golf won the day, eventually winning by three shots for his first major success.

Agueeeeeerrroooooo

Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp goal gave Manchester City their first Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

You know that a sporting moment is iconic when the TV commentary that comes with it is equally recognisable. Manchester City served up arguably the greatest ever finish to a Premier League season in 2012 as they scored two goals in injury-time of the last match to pip rivals Manchester United to the title. United had thought it was job done and after winning at Sunderland they waited on the pitch as City, needing to win, trailed to QPR with 90 minutes on the clock. But Eden Dzeko’s header and then Sergio Aguero’s strike in the fourth minute of added time, brilliantly soundtracked by Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, won City their first ever Premier League title and sparked scenes of absolute bedlam at the Etihad Stadium.

Wiggins makes history in France

Bradley Wiggins won the famous yellow jersey in the 2012 Tour de France (PA Archive)

Already decorated with three Olympic gold medals, Bradley Wiggins moved up into the upper echelons of British sporting greatness as he became the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012. After a superb time-trail success on the final Saturday gave him an unassailable lead in the world’s most famous road race, Wiggins’ ride along the Champs Elysees was nothing more than a victory parade, with thousands of Britons there to mark the moment of history. Aged 32 at the time, he won by three minutes and 21 seconds and followed it up with another Olympic gold at his home Games in London the following month.

Rising to the occasion

If you want to announce yourself to the nation then there probably are not any better ways than the one Adam Peaty came up with in 2016. The swimmer from Uttoxeter, just 21 at the time, kicked off a record-breaking medal haul at the Rio Olympics with gold in the 100 metres breaststroke. Not only that but he did it by breaking his own world record in the Olympic final with a time of 57.13 seconds, becoming the first British swimmer to win an Olympic gold since Adrian Moorhouse 28 years earlier. Peaty has since broken that record a further two times and it stands at 56.88 seconds.

Brotherly love

This moment is not remembered for its sporting brilliance, but more for its show of brotherly love and sportsmanship. The Brownlee brothers – triathletes Alistair and Jonny – were among Britain’s best-known siblings in the sporting world following their breakthrough at London 2012. And at the World Series finale in 2016 their close bond was highlighted to the max. With Jonny leading in the final 800m of the 10k run, and needing to win to give him the world title, he began to wobble and was close to collapsing. Alistair caught up him and propped him up as they finished the race together before pushing his brother over the finishing line first, in an ultimate sacrifice of his own race. Jonny’s struggles allowed Henri Schoeman to overtake him and he won.