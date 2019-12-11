Menu

Football rumours from the media

Published: 2019-12-11

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti are among those making headlines.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both the subject of transfer rumours

What the papers say

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are among six clubs interested in Paris St Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Daily Mirror reports.

Carlo Ancelotti is Everton’s new favoured option to replace Marco Silva as manager after he was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday night, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Liverpool v Napoli – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Anfield
Could Carlo Ancelotti be Everton’s next manager? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are looking closely at Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake but may face competition from the defender’s former club Chelsea, the Daily Express reports.

And James Maddison is close to signing a bumper new contract at Leicester City, according to the Daily Mirror, denting Manchester United’s hopes of recruiting the England midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti: Manchester City are in the market to sign the 26-year-old defender from Barcelona, French publication L’Equipe reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Everton have reportedly opened the door for the Swede to make a return to the Premier League, offering the 38-year-old a £3.4million-a-season deal, according to the Daily Express.

Manchester United v Burnley – Premier League – Old Trafford
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in his Manchester United days (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lautaro Martinez: Inter Milan have put a 100m euro (£84.6m) price tag on the Argentina forward, which has dissuaded Barcelona from making a move, says ESPN.

UK & international sports

