Bid to wind up Birmingham dismissed in court

UK & international sports | Published:

A barrister representing HM Revenue and Customs told the judge that the debt had been paid.

A judge has dismissed a bid to wind up Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham.

Judge Sebastian Prentis analysed the club’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday after being told that the club had a tax debt.

Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had made an application to wind up.

Birmingham’s St Andrew’s stadium (Nigel French/PA)

But barrister Giselle McGowan, who represented HMRC, told the judge that the debt had been paid.

No detail of the amount Birmingham, who are 14th in the Championship, had owed emerged at the hearing.

