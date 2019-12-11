Atlanta Hawks collapse in overtime loss to Miami Heat

Miami outscored Atlanta 18-4 in overtime as the Heat won 135-121 over the Hawks.

The final score was the NBA’s widest victory margin in an overtime game in more than a decade, since the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 141-127 on October 31, 2009.

Along the way, Duncan Robinson equalled a Heat record with 10 three-pointers, rookie Kendrick Nunn scored 36 points and Bam Adebayo got a career-high 30.

MIAMI RUNS ON DUNCAN! pic.twitter.com/te1sP1NXtD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 11, 2019

The Heat are now 11-0 at home and lie in third in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are stuck in 13th.

Davis Bertans scored a career-high 32 points for Washington, but it was not enough to save the Wizards from being beaten 114-107 by the Charlotte Hornets.

With 7.7 seconds left on the clock, Charlotte forward Miles Bridges scored a three-pointer that secured the win.

The Wizards have now lost three straight and are in 12th place in the Eastern, while the Hornets (10-16) are 10th.

Advertising

Philadelphia remain unbeaten at home after winning 97-92 over the Denver Nuggets.

Joel Embiid got 22 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.

The Sixers (18-7) have won three consecutive games, seven out of eight, are 13-0 at home and are fourth in the Eastern.

Advertising

Denver (14-8) have lost five of their last six games and lie fifth in the Western Conference.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers trounced the Knicks 115-87, with Damian Lillard getting 31 points, six assists and two rebounds

The Knicks (4-20) lived up to their standing as the worst team in the NBA and have now lost 10 straight games.

The win leaves Portland (10-15) in 11th place in the Western.