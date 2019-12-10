Advertising
Vitor Pereira committed to role with Shanghai SIPG
The Toffees are looking for a new manager after bringing Marco Silva’s 18-month reign to an end.
Vitor Pereira appears to have ruled himself out of the vacant Everton job but would welcome an approach from a Premier League club in the future.
Pereira, the well-travelled Portuguese boss of Shanghai SIPG, is reported to be a target for Everton but he insists he is committed to his post in China.
“I’m grateful to be considered – this (Everton) is a club that I have so much respect for,” Pereira told Sky Sports News.
“But at this point I’m still coach of SIPG and it’s a club close to my heart in a country which is learning a lot in football.
“It means at this moment I’m not in a position to make any other commitments, finding time to think and plan my future, looking at the options that I have.”
When asked about managing a Premier League club in the future, Pereira said: “Yes, for sure I would like to consider an opportunity in the future.”
