Bucks maintain momentum with Magic win

The Milwaukee Bucks further cemented their championship credentials after recording their 15th straight win with a 110-101 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 32 points and 15 rebounds to keep Milwaukee equal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the league’s best record.

A 26-point effort from Evan Fournier was not enough for the Magic as the loss sees them fall to eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the Western Conference, Paul George continued to impress in Kawhi Leonard’s absence, scoring 36 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers.

A buzzer-beater from Nemanja Bjelica saw the Sacramento Kings edge past Houston 119-118 as Rockets duo Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 61 points.

It was another nail-biter in the east as the Toronto Raptors overcame the Chicago Bulls 93-92 on the back of 22 points from Pascal Siakam.

Detroit continued the New Orleans Pelicans’ disastrous start to the season with a late Derrick Rose flurry propelling the Pistons to a 105-103 victory.

Kemba Walker starred for Boston in the Celtics’ 110-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 22 points and seven assists to continue Boston’s Eastern Conference rise.

The Phoenix Suns repelled a 33-point effort from Karl-Anthony Towns to claim a 125-109 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors were left to rue a slow first quarter and a dominant performance from Ja Morant as they fell 110-102 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dennis Schroder continued to push his early claim for sixth man of the year, scoring 27 points off the bench in Oklahoma City Thunder’s 104-90 win over the Utah Jazz.