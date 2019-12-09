Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Anthony Joshua became a world champion for the second time.
Anthony Joshua became a two-time world champion as he regained the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.
Premier League leaders Liverpool won 3-0 at Bournemouth and second-placed Leicester remain eight points behind following an emphatic 4-1 at Aston Villa, but Manchester City lost ground following a 2-1 home loss to bitter rivals United in the derby.
Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park to win the Betfred Cup with central defender Christopher Jullien scoring the only goal.
Here, the PA news agency look at some of the weekend’s best action in pictures.
