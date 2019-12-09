The sporting weekend in pictures

Anthony Joshua became a two-time world champion as he regained the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Premier League leaders Liverpool won 3-0 at Bournemouth and second-placed Leicester remain eight points behind following an emphatic 4-1 at Aston Villa, but Manchester City lost ground following a 2-1 home loss to bitter rivals United in the derby.

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park to win the Betfred Cup with central defender Christopher Jullien scoring the only goal.

Here, the PA news agency look at some of the weekend’s best action in pictures.

Anthony Joshua became a world champion for the second time in Riyadh as he proved too strong for Andy Ruiz Jr (Nick Potts/PA)

The day after his triumph Joshua still had plenty to smile about (Nick Potts/PA)

Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski scored as the Whites won their West Yorkshire derby 2-0 against Huddersfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson was able to celebrate a win during his first game in charge as the club he played for beat Chelsea 3-1 (Nigel French/PA)

Mohamed Salah found the target as Liverpool won 3-0 at Bournemouth to maintain their lead in the Premier League title race (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva gave away a penalty by fouling Marcus Rashford who scored Manchester United’s opening goal in his side’s 2-1 victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Northampton’s Lewis Ludlam during his side’s 43-16 home defeat to Leinster in the Champions Cup (Ashley Western/PA)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho during a tense moment in the 5-0 home victory against Burnley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Walk In The Mill, ridden by James Best, triumphed in the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree (David Davies/PA)

Watford’s Troy Deeney got caught up with Crystal Palace’s Martin Kelly during the 0-0 draw, which was the Hornets’ first home match since sacking Quique Sanchez Flores for a second time (Tess Derry/PA)

Houston’s James Harden scored 34 points as the Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 115-109 in the NBA (David J. Phillip/AP)

Semi Ajayi, third left, opened the scoring as West Brom thrashed Swansea 5-1 to return to the top of the Championship table (Bradley Collyer/PA)

India’s Washington Sundar dropped Lendl Simmons whose 67 not out helped West Indies win the Twenty20 international in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester set a club record of eight straight top-flight wins with a 4-1 victory at Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Cowan-Dickie was among the Exeter try scorers in the Chiefs’ 22-20 win at Sale in the Champions Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Federico Fernandez celebrated with the fans after scoring Newcastle’s winner at home to Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

There was more agony for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell as the Premier League strugglers lost at home to Sheffield United (Joe Giddens/PA)

The first domestic honours of the season went to Celtic manager Neil Lennon as his side beat bitter rivals Rangers 1-0 in the Betfred Cup final (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Diogo Jota scored twice as Wolves drew 2-2 at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had to stretch to score a touchdown as his side edged out the New Orleans Saints 48-46 (Brett Duke/AP)