Davis matches James and Bryant record with 50 points as Lakers down Timberwolves

Anthony Davis netted a season-high 50 points as his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-125.

In doing so he joined LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers to notch 50 points in a game this decade.

The big forward made 20 of his 29 shots and notched seven rebounds along with six assists.

This duo is something else. pic.twitter.com/TqWFShYheH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

His transfer to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans during the off-season has proved significant, with Los Angeles boasting the league’s best record at 21-3.

Elsewhere, fellow Californians the Los Angeles Clippers won 135-119 over the Washington Wizards in the American capital while the Philadelphia 76ers went 110-104 over the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat closed out the Chicago Bulls 110-105 in overtime and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-106.

The Brooklyn Nets were 105-102 victors over the visiting Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks won 122-107 against the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers went down 108-96 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.