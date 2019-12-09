Advertising
Davis matches James and Bryant record with 50 points as Lakers down Timberwolves
The home team has the best record in the NBA.
Anthony Davis netted a season-high 50 points as his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-125.
In doing so he joined LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers to notch 50 points in a game this decade.
The big forward made 20 of his 29 shots and notched seven rebounds along with six assists.
His transfer to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans during the off-season has proved significant, with Los Angeles boasting the league’s best record at 21-3.
Elsewhere, fellow Californians the Los Angeles Clippers won 135-119 over the Washington Wizards in the American capital while the Philadelphia 76ers went 110-104 over the Toronto Raptors.
The Miami Heat closed out the Chicago Bulls 110-105 in overtime and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-106.
The Brooklyn Nets were 105-102 victors over the visiting Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks won 122-107 against the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers went down 108-96 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
