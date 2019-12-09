Advertising
Daryl Murphy reveals he served a drug ban last season
The striker tested positive for cocaine after “a bad decision while on a night out”.
Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy has admitted to taking cocaine on a night out that led to him being banned by the Football Association.
Murphy, who now plays for Bolton, was at Nottingham Forest when he received a six-week suspension last season and did not play between October 6 and December 8.
The FA’s policy is not to name players who have failed drugs tests, so it has only become general knowledge due to Murphy’s public admission.
In a statement released to The Athletic, 36-year-old striker Murphy said: “Firstly, I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don’t condone whatsoever.
“I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.
“This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.
“I am not proud of what I did, but it’s something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career.”
Murphy won 32 caps for the Republic between 2007 and 2017.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.