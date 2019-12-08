Simmons scores second career three-pointer as 76ers crush Cavaliers

Point guard Ben Simmons managed a rare feat on Saturday as his Philadelphia 76ers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94, nailing just the second three-pointer of his professional career.

The Australian scored a career-high 34 points in the game, but it was not enough for Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.

Just a month after Simmons scored his first three, Brown told reporters “I want a three-point shot a game, minimum” from the 23-year-old.

? @luka7doncic becomes the 3RD PLAYER in @NBAHistory with 18 straight games of 20+ PTS, 5+ REB and 5+ AST! 26 PTS | 6 REB | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/NohxdBVQMT — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2019

Fellow young gun Luka Doncic showed he was worthy of the hype as his Dallas Mavericks trounced the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84.

The 2nd-year player tied Michael Jordan for the longest streak – 18 consecutive games – of 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, further elevating talk he should be the league’s MVP.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 104-103, the Houston Rockets went 115-109 over the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz were 126-112 victors against the Memphis Grizzlies.