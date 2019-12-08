Advertising
Simmons scores second career three-pointer as 76ers crush Cavaliers
Philadelphia’s coach wants more deep shots from the Australian.
Point guard Ben Simmons managed a rare feat on Saturday as his Philadelphia 76ers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94, nailing just the second three-pointer of his professional career.
The Australian scored a career-high 34 points in the game, but it was not enough for Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.
Just a month after Simmons scored his first three, Brown told reporters “I want a three-point shot a game, minimum” from the 23-year-old.
Fellow young gun Luka Doncic showed he was worthy of the hype as his Dallas Mavericks trounced the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84.
The 2nd-year player tied Michael Jordan for the longest streak – 18 consecutive games – of 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, further elevating talk he should be the league’s MVP.
Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 104-103, the Houston Rockets went 115-109 over the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz were 126-112 victors against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.