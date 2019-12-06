Menu

Trubisky gets four touchdowns as Bears beat Cowboys

UK & international sports

Chicago Bears gets third straight win.

Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and caught another

Chicago Bears won their third straight game in a 31-24 victory over Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, while Allen Robinson caught two touchdown passes and wide receiver Anthony Miller got his first of the season.

The win means the Bears improve to 7-6 but are still in third spot in the NFC North.

The Cowboys (6-7) have now lost three straight games but remain on top of the NFC East.

