Nuno still wants more from high-flying Wolves

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves can still improve despite their best run in the top flight for 47 years.

Nuno takes his team to Brighton on Sunday sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games, their best run since 1972.

He said: “We are proud. We are doing things well, but we have to keep going, that’s our philosophy, what we did before can only serve us as motivation to keep on going.

“But we’re improving, we’re playing well and we’re competing – it’s more important to compete well.

“We started the competitions very early, and there are numerous factors, tough opponents that we had, tough games, a lot of emotional feelings and the responsibility of the (Europa League) play-off but we did well.

“I think we’ve competed in all the games like we want to keep on improving, but the most difficult is to sustain the performance and we’ve been able to do that.

“I’m very happy with that, but it doesn’t mean anything, we have to keep on going on and Sunday is going to be a very tough challenge.

“We have to compete, to play, now is the time to prepare ourselves. Brighton are a very good team, get good results, and we know it’s going to be very tough and very demanding.”

Advertising

On the back of their fine form, Nuno has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month while Raul Jimenez is up for Player of the Month and Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are on the list for Goal of the Month.

“It shows the commitment of the team,” Nuno told a press conference.

“It’s an individual prize, but it’s a reflection of the work of the team, so every time we have a nomination, every time we achieve something, it’s for us. It’s a prize for everybody involved in the club.

“Everybody is involved, everybody’s trying to help the idea.”

Morgan Gibbs-White (back) and Willy Boly (fractured leg) remain out for Wolves.