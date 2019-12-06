Gareth Southgate travels to Italy to watch Roma defender Chris Smalling

England manager Gareth Southgate has gone to watch in-form Roma defender Chris Smalling against Inter Milan, the PA news agency understands.

Preparations are under way for Euro 2020, when the Three Lions will play their group games at Wembley and hope to return for both the semis and final.

Southgate is analysing his options and it is understood the England manager has gone to Roma’s Serie A clash with Inter with assistant Steve Holland on Friday to run his eye over Smalling.

The defender, who last appeared for the Three Lions in June 2017, has impressed on his season-long loan from Manchester United.