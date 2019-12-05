Menu

Football rumours from the media

Published: 2019-12-05

Patrick Vieira, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba are among those making the headlines.

Could Nice boss Patrick Vieira become Arsenal's next manager?

What the papers say

Patrick Vieira is now favourite to become Arsenal’s next manager, according to the the Daily Mail, which is quoting French newspaper Nice-Matin.

Borussia Dortmund stars Marco Reus and Axel Witsel have reportedly attempted to persuade Jadon Sancho to reject a move to the Premier League in January, the Daily Mirror reports.

England v Montenegro – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group A – Wembley Stadium
Jadon Sancho in action for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United could turn to England manager Gareth Southgate if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Sun.

Manchester City are confident Raheem Sterling, 24, will sign a new deal that will make him the club’s highest ever earner, according to the Metro.

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Barcelona in the race for 17-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi, who is on loan at Austrian second tier side Liefering from RB Salzburg, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still wants to bring Manchester United and France midfielder Pogba, 26, to the Bernabeu, Marca reports.

Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham can sign Lo Celso – on loan from Real Betis – on a permanent deal in January if they pay £27.3million for the 23-year-old midfielder, says ABC de Sevilla.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso (John Walton/PA)

Franck Kessie: West Ham are leading Wolves in the battle to sign AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie, 22, according to the Milan Live website.

UK & international sports

