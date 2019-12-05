Dendoncker confident Wolves can cope with gruelling schedule

Leander Dendoncker has backed Wolves to come through their punishing December schedule.

The midfielder dismissed any fears of burnout after scoring in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Wolves have eight games in December, including next week’s Europa League visit of Besiktas, with boss Nuno Espirito Santo branding the fixture list absurd.

They go to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday with Dendoncker expecting Wolves to deal with the workload.

“We have a lot of games, we have to go Sunday again, so we have to recover well,” said the Belgium international.

“There’s not a lot of days between the games, we have the Europa League as well which is really tough with the travelling, it’s so important to be able to start the game fresh.

“We have really professional staff, they keep pushing us to do well, which is really important. We just have to keep on doing that, because there are a lot of tough games coming.”

Wolves moved up to fifth after victory, which was wrapped up by Patrick Cutrone’s late goal.

Dendoncker opened the scoring on 23 minutes with Wolves now unbeaten in 10 top flight games for the first time since 1972.

Dendoncker told the club’s official site: “I’m very happy, but even more happy for the win. I think that’s the most important, to try and keep taking points, because it’s tough, a lot of games.”

The Hammers slipped to their sixth defeat in nine top flight games after failing to build on their surprise win at Chelsea.

They are two points above the relegation zone with boss Manuel Pellegrini’s position still under scrutiny.

Pellegrini said: “We had some opportunities to draw the game, but didn’t score and then after playing 65 or 70 minutes one goal behind, they found the space for one last counter attack that decided the score.

“Conceding the first was important because we know they are a side who like to manage possession, so being one goal in front makes it easier for them to play.”